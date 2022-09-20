Read full article on original website
Geisinger St. Luke's Health Center-Pottsville opens, ribbon cutting to be held next month
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — Geisinger St. Luke’s Health Center-Pottsville is now open. The new facility is located at 2650 Woodglen Road, West Pottsville, which is north of Route 209 and just off Gordon Nagle Trail. The center’s Care Now, x-ray, and occupational medicine components are scheduled...
First 'LyComing OutDay' Festival to come to Lycoming Co. fairgrounds
HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — The Lycoming County fairgrounds will host the Lycoming OutDay Festival on Saturday, October 8th for the first time. The event will be “Lycoming County’s overdue welcome to the LGBTQ+ community.”. The main attraction will be the drag show hosted by drag queen...
4th Annual Chainsaw Carving Festival in Pine Grove
PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WOLF) — Chainsaw Artists returned to showcase their wooden works of art this weekend for the 4th annual Chainsaw Carving Festival in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County. We're told most carvings take under a day to create. There was several sculptures made out of animals and...
17-Year-Old Alan Jay Meyers to Remain in Luzerne County Correctional Facility
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, ruled that, 17 -year-old Alan Jay Meyers will remain at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. Meyers was charged as an adult by Pennsylvania State Police with fatally shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich, a Hazleton Area senior.
Wegmans remove plastic bags from their grocery stores
The supermarket chain Wegmans removed single use plastic bags from all their 18 of Pennsylvania stores today. Customers will now have the option to purchase reusable bags or pay 5 cents per paper bag. Customers at the Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre Township seemed to have mixed opinions on the plastic bag...
Mazezilla Corn Maze
SAYLORSBURG, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — The season of pumpkin picking is here, and one fall hot spot in the Poconos is open for that and more. Mazezilla is an 11-acre corn maze with a new and unique design each year. It also includes wagon rides, pumpkin launches, mountain slides,...
Sculptures on display at Kalahari Resorts will benefit communities in Africa
POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WOLF) — The Sculpting the Future initiative is back for a second year at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Pocono Manor. 100 handmade African sculptures are on display at Kalahari's four locations including the Poconos location and the sculptures are available for purchase online. 100...
Plains Township Bank Robbery
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Plains Township Police say FNCB Bank on State Route 315, was the site of the robbery. According to Sergeant Michael Smith, the bank was robbed around 9:20am, where the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to our newsgathering partners...
No mail ballot drop-box at Hazleton City Hall for upcoming election
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY - (WOLF) — Luzerne County won’t have a mail ballot drop box inside Hazleton City Hall for the Nov. 8 general election. This is due to issues with surveillance and officials are not sure if they can resolve things before the election. Many employees of...
Kingston man arrested after robbery
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Kingston man was held down by a customer after he forcefully stole money from a clerk at the Sunoco service station in Wilkes Barre. It happened at the station on Academy Street last night. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader--30-year-old...
Police search for bank robbery suspect in Swiftwater
SWIFTWATER, POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating a bank robbery in Pocono Township and officials say the suspect is still on the loose. Officials say the robbery occurred just before 12 PM on Friday at the First Keystone Bank on Route 611. The suspect is described...
Bloomsburg women's soccer moving up rankings
The Huskies were picked to finish 3rd in the PSAC this season but so far the 16th ranked team has beaten Kutztown and lost to team picked to finish first. The defending champs lost some All Americans but returned a solid nucleus. Lauren Bull, Bloomsburg Junior(Central Columbia) says, ” We...
Spartans to battle Mountaineers
Balance, what every Offensive Coordinator wants to achieve in every game. Dallas has achieved that this season. With new quarterback Brady Zapoticky averaging over 130 yards a game passing and Tyler Bolesta rushing for 866 yards in 4 games. Rich Mannello, Dallas coach says, “ We are trying to move...
