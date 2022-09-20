ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WOLF

4th Annual Chainsaw Carving Festival in Pine Grove

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WOLF) — Chainsaw Artists returned to showcase their wooden works of art this weekend for the 4th annual Chainsaw Carving Festival in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County. We're told most carvings take under a day to create. There was several sculptures made out of animals and...
PINE GROVE, PA
WOLF

Wegmans remove plastic bags from their grocery stores

The supermarket chain Wegmans removed single use plastic bags from all their 18 of Pennsylvania stores today. Customers will now have the option to purchase reusable bags or pay 5 cents per paper bag. Customers at the Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre Township seemed to have mixed opinions on the plastic bag...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Mazezilla Corn Maze

SAYLORSBURG, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — The season of pumpkin picking is here, and one fall hot spot in the Poconos is open for that and more. Mazezilla is an 11-acre corn maze with a new and unique design each year. It also includes wagon rides, pumpkin launches, mountain slides,...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
WOLF

Plains Township Bank Robbery

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Plains Township Police say FNCB Bank on State Route 315, was the site of the robbery. According to Sergeant Michael Smith, the bank was robbed around 9:20am, where the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to our newsgathering partners...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

No mail ballot drop-box at Hazleton City Hall for upcoming election

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY - (WOLF) — Luzerne County won’t have a mail ballot drop box inside Hazleton City Hall for the Nov. 8 general election. This is due to issues with surveillance and officials are not sure if they can resolve things before the election. Many employees of...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Kingston man arrested after robbery

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Kingston man was held down by a customer after he forcefully stole money from a clerk at the Sunoco service station in Wilkes Barre. It happened at the station on Academy Street last night. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader--30-year-old...
KINGSTON, PA
WOLF

Police search for bank robbery suspect in Swiftwater

SWIFTWATER, POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating a bank robbery in Pocono Township and officials say the suspect is still on the loose. Officials say the robbery occurred just before 12 PM on Friday at the First Keystone Bank on Route 611. The suspect is described...
SWIFTWATER, PA
WOLF

Bloomsburg women's soccer moving up rankings

The Huskies were picked to finish 3rd in the PSAC this season but so far the 16th ranked team has beaten Kutztown and lost to team picked to finish first. The defending champs lost some All Americans but returned a solid nucleus. Lauren Bull, Bloomsburg Junior(Central Columbia) says, ” We...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Spartans to battle Mountaineers

Balance, what every Offensive Coordinator wants to achieve in every game. Dallas has achieved that this season. With new quarterback Brady Zapoticky averaging over 130 yards a game passing and Tyler Bolesta rushing for 866 yards in 4 games. Rich Mannello, Dallas coach says, “ We are trying to move...
DALLAS, PA

