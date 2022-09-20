Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Deputies looking for suspect in deadly Solvay shooting
SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a man at a home in Solvay late Saturday morning. Deputies say they were called to a home on Charles Ave for a shooting. When they got there...
Central NY woman drove intoxicated before crashing, seriously injuring 10-year-old, police say
Clay, N.Y. — A woman was driving intoxicated last Saturday when she ran a red light and her truck crashed with another vehicle, seriously injuring a 10-year-old girl, deputies said Friday. Harley VanSlyke, 39, of Clay, was charged Friday with second-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while...
Man faces several charges, issued 30+ tickets for taking Syracuse cops on 2 car chases
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged and issued more than 30 tickets after he took police on two chases in two hours on Thursday, police said. John Parker, 37, ran a red light in a Nissan Altima at about 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Townsend Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Cortland County man gets DWI after driving erratically
A Cortland County man was pulled over on September 18th for driving erratically in the Town of Cortlandville.
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WKTV
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
binghamtonhomepage.com
Rome man indicted on felony Rape in the 1st Degree
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years. According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy...
Syracuse murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas after domestic dispute, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man wanted for a June murder was arrested in Las Vegas Thursday, police say. Kavion Strong, of Syracuse, was wanted for the murder of Dasheem East, according to a news release Saturday from Syracuse police. East was shot around 9:30 p.m. on June 20...
Camillus woman handcuffed boy to bed, strangled him and didn’t feed him for days, deputies say
Update: Camillus woman charged with abusing 11-year boy released from jail on bond. Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman was charged Tuesday with strangling, neglecting and abusing an 11-year-old boy, deputies said. The 44-year-old woman handcuffed the boy to a bed frame, forced him to sleep on the floor...
Syracuse Common Councilor accused of choking ex-girlfriend
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers is accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent, according to Syracuse Police. Gethers was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. Gethers was then released on his own recognizance and […]
WKTV
Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava
AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County man faces multiple charges after holding woman against her will
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Wayne County man is accused of holding a woman against her will, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 17, deputies responded to a call on Wadsworth Road in Wolcott around 3 a.m. to an incident stemming from family trouble. They...
WKTV
Frankfort man accused of assaulting girlfriend during domestic dispute
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to Frankfort Village Police, 31-year-old Jordan Lints was arrested after a heated argument became physical. Lints was charged with strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and...
House of the Week: Saved from demolition, this Northside Syracuse home puts smiles on people’s faces
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When Ed Morris was growing up in Syracuse, he was well aware of the house at 501 Court Street. “When I was a kid, that corner was my bus stop,” he remembered. “It was a scary looking house. I was always scared of it. It looked like a haunted house.”
WHEC TV-10
Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers
PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
2 injured in Webster shooting, suspect arrested
Investigators learned the two had been shot on Kircher Park in the Village of Webster.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man convicted of rape, parole violation returned to Elmira jail
Convicted rapist Christopher Block is back in prison once again at Elmira Correctional Facility. While out on parole in 2019, Block led authorities in Skaneateles on a manhunt after he cut his ankle monitor. He was found a day later at the Skaneateles Country Club and taken back into custody.
