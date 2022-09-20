ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Man gets life in prison for robbing Wendy’s employee at gunpoint

By Allison Shinskey
 4 days ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Boston man convicted of robbing and kidnapping a Seekonk Wendy’s employee more than four years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Todd Johnson, 61, was found guilty following a week-long trial, during which prosecutors proved he robbed the victim at gunpoint as she was leaving the fast-food restaurant back in March 2018.

Prosecutors said Johnson demanded the woman give him all of her money and forced her to empty her pockets when she claimed she didn’t have any.

Johnson stole the victim’s cell phone, then forced her back into the restaurant and ordered her to open the safe, according to prosecutors.

When the employee claimed she couldn’t because there was a security timer, prosecutors said Johnson tried to restrain her using zip ties.

Johnson took off after the employee told him there were silent alarms throughout the restaurant.

Officers eventually found Johnson hiding underneath a parked car at Stateline Auto Services and Sales, which is located just over the Rhode Island border in East Providence.

Johnson was charged with armed and masked robbery and kidnapping and ordered held without bail. But prosecutors said Johnson was released in 2020 due to the pandemic.

After his release, prosecutors said Johnson committed a larceny in Suffolk County and had his bail revoked.

But Johnson would be released again, according to prosecutors, and commit another armed and masked robbery in Jamaica Plain.

Prosecutors said Johnson has already served several lengthy sentences for robberies and drug crimes, adding that he has a criminal record dating back to the 1980s.

“The defendant is a career criminal who was released on this case during the pandemic, only to then commit another armed robbery in Boston,” Quinn said. “The defendant has a long history of committing armed robberies and this sentence was necessary to protect the public from this habitual criminal.”

Johnson was found to be a “habitual offender,” which enhanced his most recent prison penalty. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years behind bars.

Comments / 11

