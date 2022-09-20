Read full article on original website
My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI
Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
APSU to use $200,000 state grant to help veteran students succeed
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this month, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences received a two-year, $200,000 Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) grant to help military veterans succeed in their academic careers at APSU and beyond. “With this funding from THEC, we’ll continue doing what...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s crosses Liberty Park | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over 300 people braved a drizzle of rain Saturday to be part of the 2022 Walk to end Alzheimer’s at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The event was the annual fundraiser to support the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association and the fight against dementia.
Meharry Medical College provides free dental procedures
On Saturday hundreds of Nashvillians made their way to Meharry Medical College to get dental work done for free.
Nashville all-girls school updates gender guidelines to be more inclusive
A private all-girls school in Nashville has adopted new guidelines to address gender diversity and identity at the school.
Richard Krebs
A Celebration of Life for MSG Richard Krebs, ARMY (Ret), age 85, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Peters will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Richard was born on...
TDOC uses volunteers to give prisoners hope
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Data from the sentencing project shows there are over 25,000 people in prison and jail in Tennessee. Statistics show 45 percent of them will likely return. To try and keep those numbers down, the Department of Correction has started a special volunteer program. TDOC asked us not to use this person’s real […]
Schools look to recruit substitute teachers amid staffing shortages
School districts around the state continue to battle staffing shortages by incentivizing recruitment of teachers, bus drivers and maintenance staff, but they also need more substitutes.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Kraft Street given commemorative name to honor Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kraft Street was dedicated as Pastor Jerry G. Jerkins Memorial Highway in honor of the late pastor and community leader on Wednesday. State Rep. Jason Hodges, who helped commission the memorial street name, said, “He was a vital part of our community, and the sign is a way to honor and commemorate what he has done for our community.”
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
Anita L. Zering
Anita L. Zering, aged 89, of Cadiz, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022 with her loving family at her side. Born September 3, 1933 in the height of the Great Depression, in a coal mining camp in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky; the middle daughter of Gilbert and Margaret Mayes.
Wheeler Wayne Pryor, Jr.
Mr. Wheeler Wayne Pryor Jr., age 86 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family. Wheeler was born in Paducah, KY on August 24, 1936, the son of the late Wheeler W. and Margurette Williams Pryor. He is survived by his wife, Mary Judith...
Banned books prominently displayed for week of conversations on censorship
This week is Banned Books Week and libraries around Nashville are actually putting some of these controversial novels front and center.
The New Gallery presents ‘One More River’ to continue exhibition season
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The New Gallery, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design, continues the 2022-23 exhibition season with One More River, a solo exhibition by Miami-based artist Friday. “I am excited to introduce the work of Chris...
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic
Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
Praise for Nashville’s 40th African Street Festival￼
Nashville was privy to celebrate the 40th African Street Festival taking place September 16-18 at Hadley Park. This celebratory and joyous event was well attended and praised by all those committed to learning and exploring more about our African American culture and heritage. Mother nature graced us with beautiful weather...
John Gammon
John Douglas Gammon, age 71, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 16, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1951 in North Carolina to Ernest Gammon and Virginia Goodman Baldwin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his husband, Robert Schroll. He is survived by...
Social media posts spark calls to investigate Tenn.'s VUMC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors. The posts included...
