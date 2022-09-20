ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

yr.media

My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI

Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU to use $200,000 state grant to help veteran students succeed

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this month, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences received a two-year, $200,000 Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) grant to help military veterans succeed in their academic careers at APSU and beyond. “With this funding from THEC, we’ll continue doing what...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Walk to End Alzheimer’s crosses Liberty Park | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over 300 people braved a drizzle of rain Saturday to be part of the 2022 Walk to end Alzheimer’s at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The event was the annual fundraiser to support the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association and the fight against dementia.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
clarksvillenow.com

Richard Krebs

A Celebration of Life for MSG Richard Krebs, ARMY (Ret), age 85, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Peters will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Richard was born on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WREG

TDOC uses volunteers to give prisoners hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Data from the sentencing project shows there are over 25,000 people in prison and jail in Tennessee. Statistics show 45 percent of them will likely return. To try and keep those numbers down, the Department of Correction has started a special volunteer program. TDOC asked us not to use this person’s real […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Austin Peay
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Kraft Street given commemorative name to honor Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kraft Street was dedicated as Pastor Jerry G. Jerkins Memorial Highway in honor of the late pastor and community leader on Wednesday. State Rep. Jason Hodges, who helped commission the memorial street name, said, “He was a vital part of our community, and the sign is a way to honor and commemorate what he has done for our community.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Anita L. Zering

Anita L. Zering, aged 89, of Cadiz, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022 with her loving family at her side. Born September 3, 1933 in the height of the Great Depression, in a coal mining camp in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky; the middle daughter of Gilbert and Margaret Mayes.
CADIZ, KY
#Apsu#Military Service#Fortera Credit Union#The U S Army#Flight School
clarksvillenow.com

Wheeler Wayne Pryor, Jr.

Mr. Wheeler Wayne Pryor Jr., age 86 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family. Wheeler was born in Paducah, KY on August 24, 1936, the son of the late Wheeler W. and Margurette Williams Pryor. He is survived by his wife, Mary Judith...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
helpmechas.com

Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Country
Iraq
WKRN News 2

Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic

Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
TENNESSEE STATE
Pride Publishing

Praise for Nashville’s 40th African Street Festival￼

Nashville was privy to celebrate the 40th African Street Festival taking place September 16-18 at Hadley Park. This celebratory and joyous event was well attended and praised by all those committed to learning and exploring more about our African American culture and heritage. Mother nature graced us with beautiful weather...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

John Gammon

John Douglas Gammon, age 71, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 16, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1951 in North Carolina to Ernest Gammon and Virginia Goodman Baldwin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his husband, Robert Schroll. He is survived by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Social media posts spark calls to investigate Tenn.'s VUMC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors. The posts included...
TENNESSEE STATE

