Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New chess park opens in Seattle honoring veteran police detective
SEATTLE — A giant chess board is now in the heart of the Rainier Beach neighborhood as part of a new park honoring a Seattle Police Department detective. On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people made their way to the grand opening of a new park in Seattle’s rainier beach neighborhood called “Detective Cookie Chess Park,” located on the corner of Rainier Avenue and 51st Avenue. The park is named after Detective Denise "Cookie" Bouldin," who's been with the Seattle Police Department for 35 years. Not only does it have a large chess board in the middle of the park, but it also has built-in chess tables for more people to play and learn the game.
Man killed in shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
A man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Thursday afternoon, according to Seattle police. Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street for reports that someone had been shot. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but medics declared the man dead at the scene.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help
Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
Yes, the Washington program where incarcerated people pick up litter was paused
SEATTLE — Parts of western Washington have a bad litter problem and the state said it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic because litter pickup operations were impacted. It’s a noticeable problem for residents. So much so that viewer Pat, who lives in Seattle, emailed our Verify...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle committee considers proposal for a new Third Avenue vision
SEATTLE — A city council committee considered a new vision for Seattle’s Third Avenue on Wednesday. There is a proposal to make the major transit corridor more pedestrian-friendly, but council members stressed that any plans would need to be equitable and inclusive. Third Avenue is a road of...
Retrial for getaway driver in Lakewood police killings to begin Thursday
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A retrial in the case against the getaway driver in the 2009 killings of four Lakewood police officers will begin on Thursday with jury selection. A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision paved the way for Darcus Allen to be retried for four counts of first-degree murder for his role in the shooting.
KOMO News
Domestic violence call ends in deadly shoot out with Clallam County deputies
SEQUIM, Wash. — A report of domestic violence early Thursday morning ended with a man dying in a shoot out with Clallam County law enforcement. Clallam County Sheriff deputies and Sequim police responded just after 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 300 block of Priest Lane, in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported her boyfriend hit her over the head with an axe, according to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.
Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tacoma Public Utilities proposes new rates for power, water
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities’ (TPU) customers could see its power and water get a little more expensive next year. The utility services provider is set to submit a proposal to the Tacoma City Council that would increase the rates of power and water for its customers.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office involved in shooting near Brinnon
BRINNON, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) was involved in a shooting near Brinnon, just north of Dosewallips State Park on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said a JCSO detective was following up on an investigation and made contact with a man and...
King County Executive Dow Constantine announces proposed public safety plan
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Executive Dow Constantine proposed his multi-million dollar plan to cut down on crime at a press conference on Monday. The public safety plan comes at a time when crime is on the rise in King County. Shootings have been trending up. In 2021,...
Suspect in Delridge homeless encampment murder pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The suspect accused of killing a man at a Delridge homeless encampment in West Seattle pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Jaycee Cedric Thompson was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the June shooting. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Large scale’ fentanyl, meth dealer arrested in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — After months of investigation, Kirkland police arrested a “large scale” methamphetamine and fentanyl dealer on Tuesday. On June 12, a patrol officer found a man in a car at a gas station on Northeast 124th Street who was overdosing on fentanyl. The man was...
Chronicle
Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
myeverettnews.com
Cops Seize Half Million Dollars From Alleged Drug Dealer Operating Near Airport Road & Highway 99 In Everett, WA
Tuesday, the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force announced the arrest last week of a 46-year-old man for suspicion of drug dealing and announced the seizure of stolen property, fentanyl, vehicles and cash. The task force says they believe the man is responsible for a large portion of drugs being sold and used in the area around Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett, Washington. Officers from multiple agencies have been targeting that area for months. Both Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman and Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney say there is still more to be done to make that area of south Everett safer. Friday night a man was shot to death outside a convenience store at that same intersection. Here’s the press release and photos provided by the task force Tuesday.
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
Seattle police seek public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old woman
The Seattle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 57-year-old woman. Kara is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She needs daily medication. Police said she uses an electric wheelchair, but she left the charger at home so it could...
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
Union members picket outside Weyerhaeuser headquarters in Seattle
SEATTLE — Striking union members from across Washington gathered to picket outside Weyerhaeuser corporate headquarters in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Tuesday morning. The Washington-based company is one of the biggest timberland and wood manufacturing companies in the U.S. Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 4