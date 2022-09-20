Read full article on original website
Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
Police discover stolen catalytic converter in traffic stop
Two people were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Attempted robbery of Brinks armored truck in Oakland; shooting leaves 1 dead
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting in Oakland at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard. Police confirm this was an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck Friday afternoon. "This is a terrible situation to happen today that unfolded in broad daylight," said Oakland...
1 dead after daylight shooting in Oakland involving Brink’s truck
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 4400 block of International Boulevard where three people were shot. The shooting involved a Brink’s truck, the company confirmed to KRON4 in an email. […]
berkeleyside.org
Police investigating 2 attempted kidnappings in Central Berkeley
Berkeley police are investigating two attempted kidnappings in Central Berkeley in the last month that they believe are connected. Police described the two separate incidents in a community alert Friday afternoon. They said the first happened on Aug. 29 at about 6 p.m., when a woman driving a white car pulled up next to a 13-year-old girl walking near Allston Way and McKinley Avenue.
Oakland man dies in Friday shooting
A man was shot in killed in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
padailypost.com
Woman violently attacked; man arrested
San Mateo County deputies this morning (Sept. 24) arrested 35-year-old man after the woman he had been dating said he attempted to rape and strangle her in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood. Catalino Ortiz-Perez of Redwood City was booked into jail for attempted murder, attempted rape and domestic violence. At...
Woman tries to lure 12-year-old boy into vehicle in Berkeley: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into her car earlier this week, the Berkeley Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The alleged incident happened on Tuesday in the area of Sacramento Street and Addison Street. Around 5:30 p.m., the boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk of […]
Man arrested in connection with attempted murder, rape
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape. Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies. On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of […]
thesfnews.com
Dominique Robinson Arrested For Shooting In Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO—Dominique Robinson, 28, has been arrested for a shooting that recently transpired in the Bayview district on Wednesday, September 21. She was booked at 7:54 p.m. according to records. Police say that there are other outstanding suspects. The shooting injured two people near the 1600 block of Palou...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard. There were evidence markers near an armored Brinks truck outside a Napa Auto Parts store on Friday afternoon. It's not yet known if the truck was involved in the violence. Oakland police...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley police warn of woman trying to lure children into vehicle in attempted kidnapping cases
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley Police Department issued a community safety alert after a woman allegedly tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into her vehicle on Tuesday. Police issued the alert on Friday. They said the incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Sacramento Avenue and Addison Street. The boy was riding a scooter on the sidewalk when a car stopped in front of him. The woman got out of the car and tried to convince him to get inside her car. The boy ran and hid in a nearby driveway when the suspect got closer to him.
Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects
SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles. The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
Woman arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt at a Fairfield elementary school
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Fairfield elementary school earlier this week. According to a news release from Fairfield police, the alleged attempted kidnapping happened Tuesday at the E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning. Police say a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old girl away from the campus by telling the girl her mother sent her to pick her up.
crimevoice.com
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested at Commuter Parking Lot
SAN RAFAEL — Mathew J. Hendry-Siegfried, a 27-year-old resident of San Rafael, was arrested at a commuter parking lot on suspicion of drug trafficking. The suspect allegedly sold fentanyl pills to undercover investigators. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive investigation of Hendry- Siegfried. Undercover detectives arranged two meetings to buy illicit drugs from him.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP: Man found dead in van on Oakland street corner was shot on freeway
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another shooting on an Oakland highway took an unusual twist after the victim was found dead miles away from where he was shot. Surveillance video shows a Chevy Astro van parking at the corner of 51st Avenue and International Boulevard in East Oakland at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting
A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
thesfnews.com
Authorities Investigating Geary Street Murder
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a murder that occurred on Geary Street on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 10:10 p.m. officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street on a report of a person possibly suffering from a stab wound. The...
