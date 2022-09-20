Heritage, Harvest and Horses come to Fort Ti

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Summer activities may be done, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t still exciting around Lake George and Lake Champlain. On the first weekend of October, there are three things to celebrate: Heritage, harvest, and the humble, hard-working horse.

The Annual Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival comes to Fort Ticonderoga on Saturday, Oct. 1. The day-long festival features horse demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, a pair of oxen local to the fort, as well as food, beverages, crafts, and a six-acre corn maze.

“Each year, the Heritage, Harvest, & Horse Festival gives visitors the opportunity to take in the beauty of the autumn colors, sample delicious local food and beverages, connect with history, and participate in the many activities we have on-site for all ages and interests,” said Fort Ticonderoga President Beth Hill.

The day also features boat tours along Lake Champlain. The Carillon sets sail at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Both cruises are narrated, giving riders a historic glimpse at shipwrecks below the lake’s surface via sonar.

The Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival is included with the price of daily admission at Fort Ticonderoga. For those who want to spend a couple of days at the historic site, the fort is running a deal to buy a ticket for one day and get a second day free.

The festival comes during a busy time for Fort Ticonderoga. Early this summer, the fort cut the ribbon on a $9 million restoration project targeting The Pavilion, a historic house on Fort Ticonderoga property.

