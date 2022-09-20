ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Heritage, Harvest and Horses come to Fort Ti

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecdzu_0i3Hg2IN00

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Summer activities may be done, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t still exciting around Lake George and Lake Champlain. On the first weekend of October, there are three things to celebrate: Heritage, harvest, and the humble, hard-working horse.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The Annual Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival comes to Fort Ticonderoga on Saturday, Oct. 1. The day-long festival features horse demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, a pair of oxen local to the fort, as well as food, beverages, crafts, and a six-acre corn maze.

“Each year, the Heritage, Harvest, & Horse Festival gives visitors the opportunity to take in the beauty of the autumn colors, sample delicious local food and beverages, connect with history, and participate in the many activities we have on-site for all ages and interests,” said Fort Ticonderoga President Beth Hill.

The day also features boat tours along Lake Champlain. The Carillon sets sail at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Both cruises are narrated, giving riders a historic glimpse at shipwrecks below the lake’s surface via sonar.

Glens Falls gaming convention back with more games

The Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival is included with the price of daily admission at Fort Ticonderoga. For those who want to spend a couple of days at the historic site, the fort is running a deal to buy a ticket for one day and get a second day free.

The festival comes during a busy time for Fort Ticonderoga. Early this summer, the fort cut the ribbon on a $9 million restoration project targeting The Pavilion, a historic house on Fort Ticonderoga property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region Buddy Walk returns to in-person event

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Buddy Walk returned to its full capacity this morning as people from across the region came out to support people with Down Syndrome and their families. For the past two years, the walk was a socially-distanced car parade but Sat. morning it returned to the one-mile in-person in […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Corruption Bike Tour taking place Saturday

The Albany Bicycle Coalition, along with the Museum of Political Corruption, will be hosting the first Capital Corruption Bike Tour on Saturday, September 24 at 10:30 a.m. The tour will start and end at the Discover Albany Visitors Center at 25 Quackenbush Square on the Corner of Broadway and Clinton Avenue.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Local Life#Localevent#Shipwrecks#Carillon
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Ticonderoga, NY
City
Lake George, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Airport to honor Gold Star Mothers

Albany International Airport will be honoring Capital Region Gold Star Mothers on Sunday, September 25 at noon on the airport's third floor observation level. A "Gold Star Mother" or "Gold Star Family" has signified a mother or family that has lost one of their children or family members in combat.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady church turns 100

The church was established 1922 in Schenectady, now known as Liberty Church New York since 2018. Tonight, they're celebrating that monumental mile marker by kicking it off with an h'orderves hour, historical presentation throughout the years and a service. The mission of the liberty church is a simple one.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Empire Live hosts packed fall lineup

Empire Live on Pearl Street in Albany has packed in the performers from now until the end of the year. There are performances from alternative rock to heavy metal to a Taylor Swift night all through October leading up to the Graveyard Get-Down Rock N Roll Halloween Party on Halloween.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls blanks Hudson Falls in “Jug Game”

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls and Hudson Falls squared off Saturday afternoon on the Indians’ home turf for this year’s “Jug Game.”. Glens Falls came into the matchup riding a high from week two after defeating Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, last year’s class B section champs. The Indians clearly carried that momentum into their battle with the Tigers, because they looked dominant in a 38-0 victory.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy