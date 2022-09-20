Read full article on original website
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
James Cameron Admits He Played The ‘Titanic’ Card When Clashing With The Studio Over The Original Avatar Film
James Cameron still had to fight the studio over Avatar, even after the success of Titanic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
ComicBook
James Cameron Announces Avatar 4 Has Begun Filming
Though not in attendance at D23 Expo, Oscar-winning director James Cameron did send in a video for attendees to offer updates on the upcoming Avatar sequels. Cameron teased that work continues on the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, calling it "a bit of an Odessy" but noting that "it's going great." While post-production continues on Avatar 2 however Cameron confirmed that filming continues on Avatar 3 and that production on Avatar 4 has officially started. Footage from the upcoming movie was screened at the event in 3D for attendees however and we've got a recap of what was shown here:
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
James Cameron Once Felt That Tim Burton Was Miscast as the Director for ‘Planet of the Apes’
James Cameron was replaced by Fox for a planned ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot with Tim Burton, who Cameron felt wasn't the right choice for the movie.
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
Polygon
10 action movies with older leads who don’t miss a beat
In the crowded field of Netflix original programming vying for viewer attention, it’s difficult to stand out and be noticed. There has to be something that causes the endless scrolling to stop for a moment, for the potential viewer to linger on a title in hopes that it will intrigue enough to warrant a press of the play button — a hook.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity
Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
Complex
Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington Talk About the Significance of the ‘Avatar’ Rerelease
There are some children who might be experiencing the magic and madness inside director James Cameron’s mind for the first time when they watch 2009’s Avatar in theaters this weekend. The film is being rereleased 13 years after its triumphant debut, but it has now been remastered in 4K high dynamic range and a higher frame rate for select scenes—making the experience even more stunning than what we remember from the first watch.
Digital Trends
The sci-fi horror cult classic Cube is the brainy Saw film you need to see
25 years ago, on September 9, 1997, Cube premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie centers on a small group of strangers who wake up trapped in a giant cube…connected to other cubes…making up one gigantic cube. Adding to the tension is that some of the cubes are rigged with traps and only a mathematical formula derived from the room numbers can reveal which rooms are and aren’t safe. Sadism, mystery, claustrophobia, and paranoia combine, creating a surprisingly tense, scary, and smart movie.
ComicBook
New Cloverfield Movie Gets a Director
A new Cloverfield movie is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, with the outlet noting that the series has tapped Under the Shadow director Babak Anvari to helm the upcoming installment with Joe Barton serving as writer. Understandably, given the secretive nature of the franchise as a whole, there are no further updates on what the plot of the adventure could be, or even if it will serve as a sequel, prequel, or spinoff to the previous three films in the series. Additionally, with the last film, The Cloverfield Paradox, debuting on Netflix, it's unknown if the project will be developed for a theatrical release or for a streaming service.
29 Ding-Dongs Who Told Bald-Faced Lies On The Internet For Clout
These people are either really dumb, or think we're really dumb.
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
‘Avatar’ Rerelease King Of The World With $31M Global Bow, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Wrings $30M WW Start, ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Flying Offshore – International Box Office
Refresh for latest…: There was extra oomph at the international box office this weekend as Disney’s rerelease of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar grossed $20.5M from 50 offshore markets for a $30.5M global launch. The remastered 4K HDR version of the biggest movie ever was catnip to fans with No. 1s in several markets and, as designed, sets the table for James Cameron’s upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Meanwhile, the other major newcomer, Warner Bros/New Line’s Don’t Worry Darling, came in at $30M global with the majority of grosses from domestic. Internationally, the Olivia Wilde-directed pic made $10.8M in 61...
ComicBook
Spider-Man Fan Art Turns Giancarlo Esposito Into the MCU’s Green Goblin
Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Willem Dafoe's version of Norman Osborn / Green Goblin, and he arguably delivered one of the best performances of a villain in any Marvel Studios film. Dafoe's Green Goblin was transported from an alternate universe due to a spell that Doctor Strange cast which caused people who knew Spider-Man's identity to merge into the MCU. Due to the fact that his version of the character we wasn't from the MCU, fans have been imagining other actors in the role, with one of the names being floated being Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito. One artist took to his Instagram page to reveal a new piece of fan art that shows the actor as the character.
