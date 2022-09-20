“I want you to concentrate on this pocket watch and listen to me.” That phrase probably makes you think of a therapist trying to hypnotize a patient. Only your idea of what hypnosis really is is probably limited to party games or comedy club sketches. As a Consulting Hypnotist, Daniel Burow with Sioux Falls Hypnosis knows the practice has some very real benefits, whether it’s to lose weight, quit smoking or reduce stress. He stopped by to tell us more about why hypnosis is actually well-studied and a legitimate form of complementary therapy that could help you achieve that seemingly unreachable goal for yourself.

