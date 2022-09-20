Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Finding hope in the sunrise
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road to recovery can be long and difficult for people struggling with addiction. Face It Together, an addiction treatment center in Sioux Falls is working to help make sure people are not alone. “I feel like sometimes all a person really needs is...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD Board of Directors matching donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orange is a popular color on Friday at Feeding South Dakota. It’s just one way people are getting involved in Hunger Action Day. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. September is Hunger Action Month.
KELOLAND TV
Embe celebrates 100 years of empowering women and families
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With issues like the child care crisis, workforce shortage and family financial struggles, there is no shortage of challenges for EmBe as it celebrates 100 years of empowering women, children and families here in Sioux Falls. Embe is celebrating 100 years of providing support...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Hispanic Heritage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — September 15th through October 15th is designated as National Hispanic Heritage Month. This week we have a special edition of Inside KELOLAND in honor of the month. Latin American Student Association (LASA) at SDSU has several events planned throughout the month. Students in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Jackley transition to South Dakota A.G. already underway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a new Attorney General in the first week of 2023. And it looks like it will be a familiar face. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley isn’t doing much campaigning to win back his old seat. Look at the upcoming...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th
BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former McLaughlin, South Dakota, educator can no longer teach in the state. A Rapid City man is behind bars this...
KELOLAND TV
SD Festival of Books underway in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a book lover, Brookings is the place to be this weekend. The South Dakota Festival of Books is happening right now. Oklahoma-based author Traci Sorell was in Brookings Friday sharing her work with local students. Sorell is an enrolled citizen of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
History-making rabbi
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A spiritual trailblazer will be leading Friday night Sabbath services at Mount Zion Temple in Sioux Falls. Cathy Nemiroff is believed to be South Dakota’s first-ever female rabbi. Mount Zion Temple is making history ahead of High Holy Days, a major holiday in...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 24th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books connects readers in the state with the best of regional and national writers in Brookings this weekend. Activities include presentations on South Dakota True Crime starting at 9 a.m. in the Children’s Museum of South Dakota; the authors of City of Hustle: Writing Sioux Falls will host a session in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center starting at 9 a.m.; book signing sessions by various writers take place at noon and again at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center; author and illustrator Hector Curriel will discuss his book on aviator and Governor Joe Foss at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Museum, and a panel discuss on Great Reads from Indigenous Communities at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
KELOLAND TV
Reach Literacy turning a new page on banned books
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Nationwide, there’s growing pressure on schools to remove certain books from classrooms and school libraries. Earlier this year, the Rapid City Area School District pulled five books from a high school class. A Sioux Falls organization feels important conversations need to happen first.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Democrats focused on abortion ahead of November election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting has begun in South Dakota and the Democratic Party is rallying to connect with voters before they head to the polls. Executive director Berk Ehrmantraut told KELOLAND News that the party will be hosting a rally this weekend in Sioux Falls to address reproductive health in South Dakota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
KELOLAND TV
What led Smith to challenge for governor?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Urban Chislic
Chislic is a South Dakota tradition and something I had never heard of until I moved here. Legend has it that it was brought to the southeastern corner of our state in the 1800s by German Russian immigrants. With a wide variety of menu items and sauces made in-house that change regularly, Urban Chislic is sure to satisfy your chislic cravings. Brittany Kaye sat down with Hong Phrommany, the co-owner of Urban Chislic, for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to learn more about what you can find at this delicious joint and to get a little taste of what makes the place so unique.
KELOLAND TV
Why American Oversight is suing Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington D.C.-based group, American Oversight, has filed suit against the office of Governor Kristi Noem. The group bills itself as a non-partisan watchdog group that uses public records laws to seek transparency and accountability from government officials, according to the group’s Executive Director Heather Sawyer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Hypnosis helping you reach your goals
“I want you to concentrate on this pocket watch and listen to me.” That phrase probably makes you think of a therapist trying to hypnotize a patient. Only your idea of what hypnosis really is is probably limited to party games or comedy club sketches. As a Consulting Hypnotist, Daniel Burow with Sioux Falls Hypnosis knows the practice has some very real benefits, whether it’s to lose weight, quit smoking or reduce stress. He stopped by to tell us more about why hypnosis is actually well-studied and a legitimate form of complementary therapy that could help you achieve that seemingly unreachable goal for yourself.
KELOLAND TV
15,000 pounds of produce donated; Indian horse-relay championship; Dry and windy Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. After months of hard work, many gardeners are gathering their produce. That’s the case out at McCrossan Boys Ranch where the boys have been tending to their crops all summer.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
KELOLAND TV
Early voting begins in South Dakota for upcoming general election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the first day of early voting in South Dakota. The general election isn’t until November 8th, but some voters in Minnehaha County didn’t waste any time casting their ballots. John Anderson was one of the first in line this morning...
Comments / 0