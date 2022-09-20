ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas social media 'censorship' law goes into effect after federal court lifts block

By Jesus Vidales, The Texas Tribune
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNA6g_0i3HfUiR00

A Texas law prohibiting large social media companies from banning users' posts based on their political viewpoints will go into effect after a federal appeals court lifted a block placed on the statute on Sept. 16.

The video above is from a previous report .

NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association
sued Texas after the law, known as House Bill 20 , was passed in 2021, arguing that internet companies have a First Amendment right to curate content posted on their platforms and decide which types of speech they saw fit to be there.

In its ruling, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed with the plaintiffs' argument that the law was unconstitutional, saying they were seeking protection to "muzzle free speech."

"Today we reject the idea that corporations have a freewheeling First Amendment right to censor what people say," the ruling says.

The CCIA said the ruling forced tech companies to give equal treatment to all manners of speech, including extremist views.

"We strongly disagree with the court's decision. Forcing private companies to give equal treatment to all viewpoints on their platforms places foreign propaganda and extremism on equal footing with decent Internet users, and places Americans at risk," the group said. "'God Bless America' and 'Death to America' are both viewpoints, and it is unwise and unconstitutional for the State of Texas to compel a private business to treat those the same."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton , who has defended the law, celebrated the court's decision. "I just secured a MASSIVE victory for the constitution & Free speech in fed court #BigTech CANNOT censor the political voices of ANY texan!" he wrote on Twitter.

The Supreme Court in May
placed an injunction on the law while a legal challenge against it went through the court system. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling Friday likely means the case, which could have wide implications on online speech, will go before the high court again.

The law passed during a special session last year and bans social media platforms with more than 50 million monthly users - like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube - from removing a user or their posts over a "viewpoint." It also requires them to publicly report information about content removal and account suspensions.

The law is part of a broader movement against a perceived anti-conservative bias from major tech companies. That charge grew when Twitter permanently banned former President Donald Trump for inciting violence and purged over 70,000 accounts linked to dangerous conspiracy groups after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Social media company executives have denied removing content or blocking users based on their viewpoints, though they do have policies prohibiting explicitly graphic content, bullying, hate speech and dangerous misinformation.

RELATED: Texas' controversial social media censorship law awaits fate with US Supreme Court

A law intent on blocking censorship of social media posts based on political views is currently under review in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Comments / 105

Gene Hall
4d ago

well that depends on what you lefties call extremism. because watching thr news lately and even the President. if you voted for a republican you are far more dangerous than the 9/11 terrorist 🤷🙄 it's that speech that needs to be eliminated 😉

Reply(1)
33
Terence Jones
4d ago

Big Tech wouldn't be so against this free speech win if it wasn't already censoring posts solely on political/worldview disagreements. I wonder if this will give conservative Facebook users the ability to sue Facebook for politically biased censorship. Can't wait.

Reply(4)
18
AP_000131.6f2370514fc14d22ac10ee392bcdaaae.2128
4d ago

I am conflicted. Freedom of speech rules but, I’m just not happy about people in power spreading lies and conspiracies or worse starting them

Reply(6)
19
Related
Vox

Two Republican judges just let Texas seize control of Twitter and Facebook

An especially right-wing panel of the already conservative United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit handed down an astonishing opinion on Friday, effectively holding that the state of Texas may seize control of content moderation at major social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The mere...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Verge

Texas has teed up a Supreme Court fight for the future of the internet

Late last week, a US court effectively declared social media moderation illegal in Texas. The ruling doesn’t change anything for now. But it just set the stage for a Supreme Court decision that could transform the internet. And with that context... it’s remarkably bad. The case I’m talking...
TEXAS STATE
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Donald Trump
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Us Supreme Court#Texas Attorney General#U S Supreme Court#The Texas Tribune#Netchoice#House#Ccia#Americans
The Independent

Alex Jones: Sandy Hook trial judge jokes she’ll ‘call in sick’ when Infowars host testifies

The judge in Alex Jones’s Sandy Hook defamation trial has joked that she’s going to “call in sick” when the far-right conspiracy theorist takes the stand.The hilarious exchange unfolded in a court in Connecticut on Wednesday during a sidebar between Judge Barbara Bellis and Mr Jones’s attorney Norm Pattis.Mr Pattis told the judge that his client is going to be in court on Thursday to testify before the jury, who will decide how much damages he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 massacre because of the lies he spread.Before Mr Pattis could finish what he...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Social Media Company Is Trying to Hide Its Struggles From the Public

If you ask Donald Trump, Truth Social is doing great. If you ask Truth Social, well… it appears they’d prefer you not ask at all. Trump’s fledging social media platform recently made a tweak that makes it more difficult to track an important measure of the site’s growth. Like Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms, Truth Social used to allow users to endlessly scroll through an account’s followers and the accounts who amplified or engaged with its posts. That data is helpful in assessing the site’s overall health and legitimate growth rate.
POTUS
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy