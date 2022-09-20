Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids foundation announces new leader
GRAND RAPIDS, MI ― James Logan has been named president and CEO of the Wege Foundation, an organization founded by late Steelcase chairmen Peter Wege whose mission is to invest in areas such as health, education and the arts. Logan, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the...
Why Grand Rapids churches embrace being ArtPrize venues
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Churches in downtown Grand Rapids have long been opening their doors for ArtPrize visitors to view the work of artists competing in the 18-day international art competition. The reasons range from putting the spotlight on social justice issues to seizing the opportunity raise awareness and encourage...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
Parade of Flags celebrates Grand Haven’s Hispanic Heritage Fiesta
GRAND HAVEN, MI - A Parade of Flags capped off the annual weeklong Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Grand Haven on Saturday, Sept. 24. Participants carrying flags from various Hispanic countries walked from the Social District down Washington Avenue toward Central Park. At the park, each country was announced before its flag was attached to the fountain for the rest of the fiesta.
Meijer Gardens, John Ball Zoo, Ford Airport: See ArtPrize entries outside of downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The vast majority of ArtPrize traffic is in the core of downtown Grand Rapids because of the high concentration of entries and venues. With 150 venues throughout the city, people have much to explore if they want to do more than scratch the surface of the 18-day interactive art competition.
$250M Adelaide Pointe project on Muskegon Lake focus of city information session
MUSKEGON, MI – The community is invited to learn more about the proposed $250 million Adelaide Pointe mixed-use development and marina planned for the Muskegon Lake waterfront. The city of Muskegon is hosting a community information session that will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Loft inside...
$4K sign-on bonus among draws to Pfizer job fair
Pfizer is looking to hire more than 200 workers, including some who will be eligible to receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The pharmaceutical and biotech company is hosting a career fair Monday, Sept. 26, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which attendees can apply and interview for one of a number of open positions.
Five candidates for Grand Haven city manager chosen for interviews
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Five candidates to be Grand Haven’s next city manager, all of them from Michigan, will be interviewed by the city council next week. Among them is Ashley Latsch, the assistant city manager who has been serving as interim city manager since the departure of Patrick McGinnis at the end of June.
Slotkin renting Lansing condo from campaign donor, business executive
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is reportedly leasing a residency in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood from a medical manufacturing firm executive and donor to her congressional campaign, as confirmed by multiple sources. The firm, Niowave, Inc., is a Lansing-based business which manufactures medical radioisotopes. Jerry Hollister, a member of Niowave’s...
‘He believed in local news,’ former colleagues say of late Booth Newspapers president
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – He was a news man who always had a vision, his former colleagues say. With that vision, Werner Veit helped bring the news to newspaper subscribers in Michigan and shape the next generation of journalists. Veit, a former president of Booth Newspapers Inc., the parent...
Eclectic ‘Sounds of the Zoo’ to echo through Kalamazoo this coming week
KALAMAZOO, MI — “I wanted to bring something big to Kalamazoo,” said Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert. Hudson-Prenkert, founder of Kalamazoo’s newest music festival and symposium, Sounds of the Zoo — which kicks off Monday, Sept. 26, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2, at venues across the city — is doing just that.
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
Edison Initiative looks to break cycle of poverty through homeowner program
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in subsidized housing and faced with rising rental rates and a competitive housing market, Rachel Richardson did not see home ownership as obtainable. Thanks to the recently formed Edison Initiatives nonprofit organization, the 29-year-old single mother applied for and has been granted a new beginning and start that will take her one step closer to home ownership when she moves into a two-bed, one-bath home in the 1500 block of Lay Boulevard on Oct. 1.
Kids entering foster care get ‘First Night Bags’ through nonprofit based on founder’s experience
HOLLAND, MI - Foster mom Lisa Hoeve always knew she wanted to provide support to the foster care system since witnessing children walk through her door without anything but the clothes on their back. Hoeve and her husband were approved to be foster parents in 2013. The Holland couple noticed...
Forum on Palisades Nuclear Plant’s ‘decommissioning’ turns into debate over restarting reactor
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- A forum scheduled to talk about the long-term dismantling of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant turned into a debate over a recently touted plan to restart the reactor. Two dozen people commented during the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s meeting to gather input on decommissioning the plant, which...
2 arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Police arrested two people early Saturday, Sept. 24, for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in Muskegon and Ottawa counties. About 1:30 a.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in thefts earlier in the week, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
21 must-see photos from ArtPrize 2022′s opening days
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — From “Disc Art Golf” to “Poetry on Demand” to a special immersive light and sound show from Europe, ArtPrize 2022 is back and in full swing. The 18-day international art competition kicked off Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 2. There...
Happy Equinox: What to know about the first day of fall
Happy Autumnal Equinox! It sure does feel like fall today across much of Michigan. While many people consider the end of summer to be Labor Day weekend, the season doesn’t officially end until the Autumnal Equinox, which is today, Sept. 22. Today is the first day of fall. On...
Terry Sabo cries foul over casino-related mailer supporting opponent Jon Bumstead
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – State Rep. Terry Sabo has cried foul over a mailer claiming he opposed the Muskegon area casino that was sent by an organization linked to the campaign adviser for his Republican opponent in the November general election, Sen. Jon Bumstead. The mailer says Sabo, D-Muskegon,...
