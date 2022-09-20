ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made 'with love'

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
The Grand Rapids Press

Parade of Flags celebrates Grand Haven’s Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

GRAND HAVEN, MI - A Parade of Flags capped off the annual weeklong Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Grand Haven on Saturday, Sept. 24. Participants carrying flags from various Hispanic countries walked from the Social District down Washington Avenue toward Central Park. At the park, each country was announced before its flag was attached to the fountain for the rest of the fiesta.
The Saginaw News

$4K sign-on bonus among draws to Pfizer job fair

Pfizer is looking to hire more than 200 workers, including some who will be eligible to receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The pharmaceutical and biotech company is hosting a career fair Monday, Sept. 26, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which attendees can apply and interview for one of a number of open positions.
MLive

Edison Initiative looks to break cycle of poverty through homeowner program

KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in subsidized housing and faced with rising rental rates and a competitive housing market, Rachel Richardson did not see home ownership as obtainable. Thanks to the recently formed Edison Initiatives nonprofit organization, the 29-year-old single mother applied for and has been granted a new beginning and start that will take her one step closer to home ownership when she moves into a two-bed, one-bath home in the 1500 block of Lay Boulevard on Oct. 1.
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

