New Albany, IN

Sherman Minton Bridge lanes to close over the weekend

WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

All westbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed due to construction starting Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.In addition to impacting the Interstate 64 crossing, the planned work will shut down the I-264 ramp to I-64 West and the Spring Street exit ramp.Drivers will be able to use alternate routes along Interstates 65 and 265 during the closure. Any traffic that bypasses I-65 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton Bridge.Those motorists will be directed to exit via I-264 and onto Bank Street. From there, cars will be directed to I-64 eastbound and then to the alternate I-65 route.During the closure, crews will be working to remove paint containment systems and platforms from the bridge.The scheduled work is part of the Sherman Minton Renewal. Officials project construction will be complete in 2023 and add 30 more years of usage to the 59-year-old bridge.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

