How La. Tech football and coach Sonny Cumbie created letters to Clemson in memory of Ella Bresee

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story misspelled the first name of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and misreported the game she was going to be honored at.

The message and courage of Ella Bresee became known across the nation as she stole the hearts and impacted the lives of the Clemson football team while battling brain cancer.

The 15-year-old sister of Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the Clemson athletic department was going to honor her during the Sept. 10 football game against Furman. Instead members of the football team made their way to Maryland for her funeral Tuesday. Ella Bresee died Thursday.

"Ella was such a sweet spirit, and her spirit will continue to live on throughout the Bresee family and everyone who had the opportunity to know her," Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement . "I am stronger today for having experienced Ella’s strength and courage.”

ELLA STRONG Bryan Bresee, sister Ella were in hearts of Clemson football family and will be forever

No. 5 Clemson won the football game vs. Louisiana Tech, 48-20, but the Bulldogs were most remembered for what they brought with them: a shoe box of handwritten letters addressed to the Bresee Family.

"Trying to provide some encouragement for a family, a team, a program and a player that's heart is broken and crushed," Louisiana Tech football coach Sonny Cumbie said.

The project came to life on the Thursday of her passing, spearheaded by football support staff members Ziad Qubti and Daniela Torres. Writing the letters was not a mandatory request from Cumbie to his players.

"We want to be a program and we want to be players and people that give," Cumbie said.

Louisiana Tech wide receiver Julien Lewis was one of the players who wrote to the Bresee family, a hand-written note containing words of encouragement, love and prayers for the family.

"I know it's hard losing a family member," Lewis said. " I can just only imagine what he's going though. Basically we were just letting him know we were here for them – that's all we can do, that's the least we can do."

Having never met the players or Cumbie, Swinney said that he was encouraged by the class and compassion shown from the Louisiana Tech program. Cumbie sported an "Ella Strong " shirt on the sidelines. He handed Swinney a letter after the game, then he gave him the box of letters from the team.

"That's everything that's good about college football," Swinney said . "And I've never met Coach Cumbie but I'll be a fan of his for the rest of his career and as I told him after the game that (the box of letters) is why he's going to be successful."

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: How La. Tech football and coach Sonny Cumbie created letters to Clemson in memory of Ella Bresee