Education

Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Owned by Billionaires

Ethereum has disrupted traditional financial services and doesn't seem to be stopping. Bitcoin continues to be a favorite due to its characteristics as an inflation hedge and limited supply. Polygon offers a viable solution to make Ethereum more user friendly, and that's been recognized by some noteworthy partnerships.
Motley Fool

This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock

Chord Energy recently doubled its base dividend, boosting its yield to more than 3.5%. That's part of the company's updated capital return framework, which also includes share repurchases and a variable dividend. Those future variable dividend payments could be sizeable.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Are Near Their 52-Week Lows

Medtronic and Lumen Technologies both face challenges at present. But there are good reasons for investors to remain optimistic. Both pay high yields that look sustainable at current levels of profitability.
Adam Garcia
AOL Corp

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2022

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that began as an entertaining joke but has since gone on to see massive gains — and losses. The coin dates back to 2013, when it was first developed by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus.
#Limit Price#Student Debt#Stock#Pros And Cons#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Student Loan Debt
Business Insider

What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates

What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates
Motley Fool

Should You Really Buy Apple Stock?

The iPhone makes up the biggest portion of Apple's revenue. Its base models are usually the best-selling iPhones in the yearly lineup. However, this year it's the Pro models that are selling like hotcakes.
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

If You Make $100,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's What You'll Get From Social Security at 67

The normal Social Security retirement age for people born after 1960 is 67. The amount you get is based on a formula that uses 35 years of annual earnings.
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid

The Federal Reserve is fighting inflation with higher interest rates, which has caused mortgage rates to shoot higher. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 6% and is at its highest since 2008. Rocket Companies, Redfin, and UWM Holdings rely heavily on residential home sales.
AOL Corp

401(k) mistakes most Boomers are making

Most baby boomers are now either retired or on the cusp of retiring, so their 401(k) strategies in the past and present will have a major impact on their lives — if they haven't already. Members of this generation, now ages 58 to 76, tend to have a more realistic view than younger folks of how much they should have saved for retirement and what they'll need to contribute to get there. Even so, many boomers are still making key mistakes when it comes to their employer-sponsored retirement savings plans.
TheStreet

Costco Quietly Solves a Huge Member Problem, Pain Point

The pandemic made the average American think a lot about supply chain and logistics even if they don't use those words. Most people think in terms of "where is the toilet paper I ordered" or "why can't I get a refrigerator delivered," not in a more technical way.
Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others.
