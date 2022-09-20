ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson City Hall employees sent home due to cooling system failure

By Wicker Perlis, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbiI3_0i3HefMv00

On a day when the heat index crept over 100 degrees, employees at Jackson's City Hall were sent home after a failure in the building's cooling system, according to a memo posted on the front door.

The notice, which was marked as being from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, said employees could work from home beginning at noon Tuesday, and that they are expected to return to in-person work Wednesday.

"Due to the failure of our cooling system and after considering the safety of our employees, I hereby authorize City Hall employees to work from home today, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Please return to work tomorrow at your regularly scheduled time," the memo read.

Also noted in the memo was that passport applications, which usually take place at City Hall, will not be processed. Requests for Proposal, or RFPs, can be submitted, however.

A spokesperson for the city did not respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Police presence causing traffic to be rerouted off I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — Traffic was being rerouted off Interstate 55 at Northside Drive and Meadowbrook Road exit in Jackson Saturday night. The Mississippi Department of Transportation sent out a message on Twitter that said police presence had all southbound lanes blocked. There is no word what caused the police...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Pastor, wife saved from church fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a church on Texas Avenue in Jackson while a pastor and his wife were still inside on Thursday, September 22. According to Jackson Fire Department officials, the fire at Spoken Word Ministries was reported at 1:59 p.m. A neighbor saw smoke and went inside the church […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Apartment residents say they walk outside to smell of sewage

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents of a Jackson apartment complex said they have been dealing with an unsightly and stinky situation for months. The residents at Southside Terrace Apartments off Siwell Road, said they are met with the sight and smell of raw sewage when they walk out their front doors. It's especially frustrating for residents who live on the ground floor.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Hinds County public works employees take a stand after supervisors vote down pay raise

RAYMOND, Miss. — About 100 Hinds County public works employees stopped working Tuesday morning a county official said the Board of Supervisors voted down a raise. Supervisor David Archie said the board voted down a proposed $300 pay increase for the employees during a meeting Monday. Archie said wanted to give the employees a $500 raise, but settled for $300, which didn't pass.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

A Mississippi Walmart was evacuated Saturday morning after the store received a bomb threat, police said. Richland, Mississippi, police said the Walmart store was evacuated after a caller said he had dropped a bomb inside the store. The call came in at approximately 10:30 a.m. Police on the scene were...
RICHLAND, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
forwardtimes.com

Jackson, Mississippi Has a Water Crisis

You and I live in the greatest country in the world. That is what I believe. It is the land of the free and the home of the brave. I believe that we take so much for granted here in America. Food, clothing, and shelter have always been staples of...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

One dead in accident on North Washington Street

At 12:50 a.m. a single-vehicle accident on North Washington took the life of a Warren County resident. Initial evidence indicates the vehicle was traveling north on Washington and headed towards the harbor. Skid marks can be seen for several hundred feet indicating the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle veered to the right, left the roadway and went into the ditch. It then traveled up an embankment before making an impact with a large metal power pole.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
newyorkbeacon.com

WATCH Father and Son React in Fear As 16-Yr-Old Girl Robs/Shoots Up Popcorn Store in Mall

Neighbors, get into this! A 16-year-old girl was arrested after she opened fire inside a Mississippi mall over some popcorn!. According to WLBT, Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, was inside North Park Mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi when she attempted to steal a drink from a popcorn stand inside the mall. When the store owner tried to stop her, Patterson pulled out a gun.
RIDGELAND, MS
thewestsidegazette.com

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues

The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. JPD says a man was shot in both legs as he slept waiting on his food outside the restaurant. He is in...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

One person injured in shooting at Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. One person was placed in an ambulance on a stretcher. Officers told us that a man was found lying on the ground...
JACKSON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy