ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

‘Elusive, physical, violent:’ The three words used to describe Bucky Irving’s running style

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUZ5G_0i3Hebq100

The Oregon Ducks went into Saturday’s game against the BYU Cougars expecting a physical affair that was going to be won with grit and toughness. While there would be explosive plays on the perimeter that could sway the outcome, the bulk of the contest would be played within the trenches.

So it was encouraging when, on the second play of Oregon’s opening drive, running back Bucky Irving slipped through a couple of tackles and bounced it outside for 5 yards. On the very next snap, he broke through the line, lowered his shoulder into a defender, jump-cut another, and picked up 36 more yards, setting the Ducks up with a 1st-and-goal opportunity.

Related

Ducks leap up ESPN's power rankings after big-time win over ranked BYU team

The two runs did a great job of showing exactly what Irving, a transfer from Minnesota, brings to the table for the Ducks.

On Tuesday, I got the chance to speak with Irving after Oregon’s practice. I asked him if he could describe his running style in a couple of words.

“Elusive,” he quickly said. “Physical.”

When asked a similar question on Monday, head coach Dan Lanning had a different word to describe Irving’s mentality.

“I’ve seen Bucky run with violence,” Lanning said.

“I’ve just got that mentality of ‘Don’t let the first guy bring me down,'” Irving said.

Related

Ducks climb back into Rose Bowl predictions after big win over BYU

There weren’t many people who could bring Irving down on Saturday, as he rushed 14 times for 97 yards, the most by any Oregon player this year. There were numerous instances where Irving showed physicality or elusiveness in his game, but no play better encapsulates all three attributes as well as this 11-yard run to open up the second half.

While Irving gets the credit for the numbers on the stat sheet, as any good running back is always sure to do, he made a point to identify the guys who help him attain the success he’s had so far this season.

“I feel like our offensive line doesn’t get the recognition for the great job that they do every week,” Irving said. “I want to always give them a compliment or a great job for what they’re doing to open great holes for all of our running backs.”

Related

Column: Forget about Georgia, the story of Oregon's 2022 season began against BYU

The Ducks’ veteran front is one of four teams in the nation yet to give up a sack this season, and they’re responsible for opening holes big enough to allow Oregon to rush for 176 yards per game, which ranks No. 52 in the nation.

There are plenty of backs who are capable of succeeding on Oregon’s depth chart, but the most enthralling through the first three games has been the transfer from Minnesota. Maybe it’s because he’s new, and we are hard-wired to be attracted to the latest and the greatest. There’s something different about Irving that has caught my eye through 12 quarters this season, though. He’s multiple and can do many things.

He’s physical. He’s elusive. He runs with violence.

List

Where Oregon's offense ranks nationally in key stats entering conference play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efw1z_0i3Hebq100

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State

PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon Football
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

How a blacksmith came to name Coburg, Oregon

COBURG, Ore. — Seated about 10 miles north of Eugene, the town of Coburg with just over a thousand people is known for its antiquities and small town charm. Before it was known as Coburg, it went by a gem of a name. "Originally, the town of Coburg was...
COBURG, OR
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Oregon Ducks#Espn#Elusive#Byu
kezi.com

GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home

ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
ALBANY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lebanonlocalnews.com

Brewer: Corps won’t repay city for Foster Dam water release

City Manager Nancy Brewer informed the Lebanon City Council during its Thursday, Sept. 14, meeting that the Army Corps of Engineers would not repay the city for expenses incurred from the release of a significant amount of water from Foster Dam without warning in May. The event was the result...
LEBANON, OR
kpic

Ghost guns seized after two different shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
klcc.org

Citing deep extent of contamination , DEQ delays soil removal from homes near J.H. Baxter plant

There are more delays in the planned removal of soil from residences near the closed J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says five homes were scheduled to have soil contaminated with high levels of dioxins removed and replaced by year’s end. But with some yards showing contamination as deep as 12 inches, more sampling is needed to help determine the amount.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Police investigating after suspects arrested for shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An investigation is currently underway after suspects were arrested early Friday morning in relation to a report of shots fired, the Springfield Police Department said. The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on September 23. Springfield police officials confirmed that shots were fired in the area of Oakdale...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Man accused of murdering unhoused woman may be unfit to stand trial

EUGENE, Ore. -- Anthony Rodeen, the 18-year-old driver who police say ran over a homeless woman’s tent on September 8, killing her, may be unfit to stand trial according to court documents. Eugene police say Rodeen ran over Amber Mark’s tent on September 8 while she was inside. He...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Human body found near Florence grocery store

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A human body was found in an advanced state of decomposition near Fred Meyer in Florence, but police say there is no evidence of foul play. According to the Florence Police Department, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, they received a report of human remains off Highway 101, across from Fred Meyer. Police said officers were guided to the remains by the person who called them, and found the body in thick brush over the top of a nearby sand dune. Police said they worked with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office to recover the remains, but officials were unable to identify the body.
FLORENCE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy