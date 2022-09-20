Abilene Cooper' Warren, Abilene High's girls XC team win Local Player of the Week honors

Chris Warren had the biggest night of his varsity career as Cooper’s starting quarterback last week, and it’s the reason he’s our Boys Local Player of the Week.

The senior completed 22 of 32 passes for 334 yards and five TDs in the Cougars’ 33-28 victory over Lubbock Coronado at Lubbock. It’s the second-year starter’s first 300-yard passing game and first time to throw for more than three TDs in a game.

And Cooper needed every bit of Warren’s effort. He threw a 64-yard TD pass to Jaylen Parker for the game-winning score with 48 seconds left in the game. The pass was nearly intercepted, but Parker managed to catch the tipped ball and score.

As far as the Girls Local Player of the Week, how about a team taking the honor? The Abilene High girls won the Lubbock ISD XC Invite on Saturday with 90 points – beating Region I-5A rival Amarillo High by 15 points.

Marin Murray, a junior, and sophomore Zoe Vann finished 3-4 with times of 20 minutes, 1.6 seconds and 20:02.01, respectively, while senior Molly Bessent was 12th (20:05.0). Jazlyn Ortiz (33rd, 22:43.6), a sophomore, freshman Jocelyn Smith (38th, 23:06.8) and senior Mia Garcia (43rd, 23:27.3) rounded out the team.

BEST OF THE REST

K.J. Long, Wylie football

The senior quarterback completed 18 of 27 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 56-49 loss to No. 1 Class 4A Stephenville at Sandifer Stadium. Long also ran for 96 yards and a TD on 14 carries.

Andruw Villa, Abilene High cross country

Villa finished fourth at the Lubbock ISD XC Invite, covering the 5-kilometer course in 15:54.8 to help the Eagles finish fourth as a team.

Luke Padon, Abilene High tennis

Padon beat Trenton Flores 6-4, 7-6 (5) at No. 5 singles to snap a 9-9 tie and clinch a 10-9 victory over No. 15 Lubbock-Cooper in a District 4-5A match on Saturday in Woodrow. No. 17 AHS (16-2 overall, 2-0 district) remained undefeated in league play.

“Luke has come so far in his mental game in the last year,” AHS coach Stacy Bryan said. “He was so focused. The kids from both teams were yelling loudly and it did not both him. He just concentrated on each point, not worrying about the score.”

Padon and Juan DelaPaz also won their boys doubles match 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 10-7.

Marshall McPherson, Wylie tennis

The senior topped Phoenix Ratliff 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and teamed with Trevor Short to beat Daniel Warraich and Thomas Mann 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles as No. 1 Wylie beat Lubbock Coronado 19-0 in a District 4-5A match on Saturday in Lubbock.

GIRLS

Alexis Dolton, Abilene High volleyball

Dolton, the Week 1 Girls Local Player of the Week, nearly pulled off the feat against this week. The senior setter had 63 assists, five blocks and 17 digs as the Lady Eagles went 2-0, beating Abilene Cooper and Lubbock Monterey in District 4-5A play.

Jadyn Hernandez, Abilene High volleyball

Hernandez had 25 kills and 8 blocks.

Kinzley Cantu, Abilene High volleyball

Cantu had 31 digs for the week.

Bri Johnston, Wylie volleyball

Johnston had 16 kills and 1 ½ blocks as the Lady Bulldogs went 1-1 last week, losing to Class 3A No. 1 Bushland and beating Abilene Cooper in District 4-5A play.

Kat Martinez, Wylie volleyball

Martinez had 40 digs for the Lady Bulldogs.

Callie O’Connell/Hanna Hood, Wylie volleyball

O’Connell had 28 assists and five aces, while Hood had 25 assists and 11 digs.

Mattie Tibbets, Cooper volleyball

Tibbets had 19 kills and nine blocks as Cooper went 0-2, losing to AHS and Wylie in district play.

Karrigan Parrott, Cooper volleyball

Parrott had 33 assists and 24 digs.

Lune Finch, Cooper volleyball

Finch had 19 digs versus Wylie and had six aces for the week.

Suhejla Qinami, Wylie tennis

The junior beat Zariah Villegas 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and teamed up with Carly Bontke to beat Emmerson Reynolds and Lauren Stapp 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles in Wylie’s 19-0 win at Lubbock Coronado. Qinami is undefeated in singles this season.

Allie Dunn/Cynthia Grace Darby, Abilene High tennis

The duo were the only Abilene High girls doubles team to win during the District 4-5A match at No. 15 Lubbock-Cooper on Saturday.

“They showed heart and determination throughout the match,” AHS coach Stacy Bryan said.

The AHS duo won the first set but lost the second 6-0.

“They did not get discouraged. They bounced back in the tiebreaker to win a close one 10-8. It was a great win.”

