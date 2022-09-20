Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Crypto platform XBO.com taps PayRetailers to improve deposits and withdrawals in LATAM
“Using PayRetailers’ array of payment methods will allow us to tap LATAM markets and offer a fast and frictionless experience to our clients when it comes to fiat on-ramping and off-ramping.”. LATAM-based cross border payments specialist PayRetailers has partnered with crypto exchange XBO to boost the platform’s expansion in...
financefeeds.com
Binocs raised $4 million to expand crypto tax reporting app to US, UK, and Australia
“Compliance related to crypto trades and investments can be tricky, error-prone and time-consuming. Binocs is mitigating these pain points for retail users and institutions to have a seamless crypto experience. Moreover, the lack of information around crypto tax regulations is a hurdle to investing in the asset class.”. Crypto tax...
financefeeds.com
Cigrek launches solution for asset managers doing Crypto in Dubai and Europe
Cigrek Capital is already in discussions with several established digital asset fund managers with a view to launching its first strategies under the new Dubai and EU umbrellas in the autumn. Many of these already have existing Cayman Islands fund structures, but have found that this may not always be suitable for an asset raise.
financefeeds.com
Revolut US launches trading on Avalanche, Solana, and Dogecoin
British fintech and banking firm Revolut has further expanded its cryptocurrency offering in the US with the addition of 29 new tokens. Customers in the US can trade Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and other already-installed tokens. The company stressed that crypto is a big priority and it had plans to further expand its offering to more tokens in the near future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
MarketAcross declared official media partner for World Crypto Conference
MarketAcross, the world’s leading blockchain PR & marketing firm, has been appointed the official global media partner for Europe’s flagship blockchain event, the World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023). Through this appointment, MarketAcross will manage the pre and post-event marketing and PR efforts, bring prominent speakers, and help raise...
financefeeds.com
AAG doubles down on Web3 bet with MetaOne dApp Store
Web3 infrastructure company AAG has launched a new decentralized applications marketplace, MetaOne dApp Store, designed to simplify onboarding NFT projects and metaverse products. MetaOne dApp Store also aims to become a community-curated project, with an ecosystem that is self-sufficient within the greater infrastructure of Web3. With its array of more...
Comments / 0