Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Art in the Park promises something for everyone this weekend in Lawrence (Sponsored post)
Art in the Park has been a Lawrence tradition since 1964, and a premier annual juried art event. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, South Park is again filled with fine art brought to the community by local and regional artists as well as artists from around the country. Art in the Park has grown to a two-day affair with more than 130 artists participating, as well as live music, food trucks, and activities for children.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU shares next steps for repatriation of Indigenous remains found on campus
The University of Kansas is taking action to reunite remains of Native American people and funerary objects recently discovered on campus with their rightful tribes, according to administrators. Staff members believe KU is probably in possession of remains of about 200 individuals, though that’s a preliminary number. Students said they...
lawrencekstimes.com
Native American students mourn after ancestral remains discovered in KU’s possession
Students hope for accountability from the university, understanding from the community. Many Native American students, staff and faculty as well as their surrounding community were left in mourning after they learned that unidentified ancestors’ remains were discovered in University of Kansas museum collections. Staff members believe KU is probably...
lawrencekstimes.com
Some new Jayhawks have hatched outside the Kansas Union
A new statue commemorating an alum’s contributions to the Kansas Memorial Union was unveiled Friday. Since the beginning of the semester, students have been speculating about the contents of a blue egg with a red banner that cryptically read “Hatching September 23.”. “I thought it was going to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school board to hear report on retention and recruitment of district employees
The Lawrence school board on Monday will hear a report on the district’s goal to recruit and retain employees at higher rates as dozens of positions sit open. Human Resources staff members are scheduled to provide a report on their “efforts to recruit, develop, support, and retain a talented and diverse staff,” according to Monday’s meeting agenda. The current numbers of classified staff and vacancies will be shared as part of the report.
lawrencekstimes.com
Dog dies in fire in eastern Lawrence mobile home park
Post last updated at 9:58 a.m.; photo added at 8:22 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23:. Some Lawrence residents are devastated after losing their pet dog in a fire in an eastern Lawrence mobile home park, according to a neighbor. A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, as well, according...
lawrencekstimes.com
Man injured in stabbing in Lawrence, police say
A man was stabbed in the arm Saturday evening, according to Lawrence police. Officers were called to a disturbance around 6 p.m. across the street from the library in the 700 block of Vermont Street. “Several people took off on foot when officers arrived, but officers were able to detain...
lawrencekstimes.com
KU fans ‘pack the Booth’ as Jayhawks roll to victory over Duke; block party set for next week
Kansas fans “packed the Booth” Saturday for only the second sold-out football game in nearly 13 years, and their team did not disappoint. The crimson-clad Jayhawks improved to 4-0 on the season, topping the Duke Blue Devils 35-27. It’s the first time KU has won more than three games in a season since 2009.
RELATED PEOPLE
lawrencekstimes.com
At least 2 injured in rollover crash at K-10 and 6th Street in Lawrence, according to scanner traffic
At least two people suffered serious injuries in a crash near the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and West Sixth Street in Lawrence early Sunday, according to scanner traffic. The crash was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Scanner traffic indicated it was a rollover crash with at least one patient...
Comments / 0