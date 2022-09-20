Art in the Park has been a Lawrence tradition since 1964, and a premier annual juried art event. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, South Park is again filled with fine art brought to the community by local and regional artists as well as artists from around the country. Art in the Park has grown to a two-day affair with more than 130 artists participating, as well as live music, food trucks, and activities for children.

