ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Art in the Park promises something for everyone this weekend in Lawrence (Sponsored post)

Art in the Park has been a Lawrence tradition since 1964, and a premier annual juried art event. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, South Park is again filled with fine art brought to the community by local and regional artists as well as artists from around the country. Art in the Park has grown to a two-day affair with more than 130 artists participating, as well as live music, food trucks, and activities for children.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

KU shares next steps for repatriation of Indigenous remains found on campus

The University of Kansas is taking action to reunite remains of Native American people and funerary objects recently discovered on campus with their rightful tribes, according to administrators. Staff members believe KU is probably in possession of remains of about 200 individuals, though that’s a preliminary number. Students said they...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Native American students mourn after ancestral remains discovered in KU’s possession

Students hope for accountability from the university, understanding from the community. Many Native American students, staff and faculty as well as their surrounding community were left in mourning after they learned that unidentified ancestors’ remains were discovered in University of Kansas museum collections. Staff members believe KU is probably...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Some new Jayhawks have hatched outside the Kansas Union

A new statue commemorating an alum’s contributions to the Kansas Memorial Union was unveiled Friday. Since the beginning of the semester, students have been speculating about the contents of a blue egg with a red banner that cryptically read “Hatching September 23.”. “I thought it was going to...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Entertainment
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Lawrence, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school board to hear report on retention and recruitment of district employees

The Lawrence school board on Monday will hear a report on the district’s goal to recruit and retain employees at higher rates as dozens of positions sit open. Human Resources staff members are scheduled to provide a report on their “efforts to recruit, develop, support, and retain a talented and diverse staff,” according to Monday’s meeting agenda. The current numbers of classified staff and vacancies will be shared as part of the report.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Dog dies in fire in eastern Lawrence mobile home park

Post last updated at 9:58 a.m.; photo added at 8:22 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23:. Some Lawrence residents are devastated after losing their pet dog in a fire in an eastern Lawrence mobile home park, according to a neighbor. A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, as well, according...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Man injured in stabbing in Lawrence, police say

A man was stabbed in the arm Saturday evening, according to Lawrence police. Officers were called to a disturbance around 6 p.m. across the street from the library in the 700 block of Vermont Street. “Several people took off on foot when officers arrived, but officers were able to detain...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie O'farrell
Person
William Kent Krueger
Person
Stephen King
Person
Louise Erdrich
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Tamsyn Muir

Comments / 0

Community Policy