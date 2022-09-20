Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Lorain police sergeant arrested and charged following off-duty incident with 2 other officers
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sergeant with the Lorain Police Department was arrested and charged Thursday following an off-duty incident involving two other officers, according to Chief Jim McCann. Sgt. Kenneth Zapolski, a 28-year-veteran of the Lorain Police Department, was arrested Sept. 22, according to a press release. McCann confirmed...
Lorain police sergeant arrested by own department
A Lorain police sergeant has reportedly found himself on the other side of the law.
Lorain PD arrest fellow sergeant in connection with off-duty incident
Lorain Police Department arrested Lorain police sergeant Kenneth Zapolski on Thursday as a result of an off-duty incident involving two other off-duty officers, according to a press release from LPD.
cleveland19.com
Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
cleveland19.com
Officer, woman injured after fire incident in Summit County, police say
RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Richfield police said an officer was injured Friday during an incident with a woman in crisis. It took place around 9:30 p.m. on I-271 near the State Route 303 exit, according to police. Police said the officer and woman were involved in a struggle, and she...
Wanted Ohio man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman in the head
AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant 21-year-old woman earlier this year. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jeremiah Williams reportedly killed Teyaurra Harris on April 14 after a shootout between two groups of people broke out on Rockaway Street. The Marshals Service said at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After several swatting incidents in Northern Ohio Friday, the Cleveland FBI is calling out those who make these serious threats. They said in a statement that they take these incidents very seriously, because they put innocent people at risk. Swatting, the act of making a hoax...
Sovereign citizen’s car stereo creates international incident at Pinecrest: Orange Police Blotter
Disorderly conduct, obstructing official business: Wall Street. Several Pinecrest visitors flagged down a passing police lieutenant around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16 regarding a white convertible with gold wheels playing music very loud and causing a disturbance. Police spotted a car matching that description in the Whole Foods parking lot, with...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
cleveland19.com
Bodycam video shows interaction between Cleveland police and woman charged in accidental death of 10-year-old
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A visibly emotional woman is seen on Cleveland police bodycam footage as she’s taken into custody for the alleged accidental shooting death of a 10-year-old boy. On Monday, Brittany Barksdale was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on reckless homicide charges. Cayden Williams died...
Man accused of selling drugs cut with fentanyl that led to three overdose deaths in Cleveland, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland man is accused of selling drugs cut with fentanyl that led to three people’s overdose deaths. Reyes Sanchez-Borrero, also known as Luda, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing controlled substances and one count of possessing a gun with a felony record.
Cleveland garbage collector, a suspected Heartless Felon, accused of selling meth in Ashtabula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland garbage collector who authorities say is a member of the city’s most ruthless and widespread gang is accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl in Ashtabula. Darrin Harsley Jr., 33, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing meth. Harsley,...
Final day of testimony in men’s second trial over 2006 shooting brings flared tempers, doubts about investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tempers rose in a Cuyahoga County courtroom on Friday after a defense attorney confronted a prosecutor and contended that evidence presented in the retrial of two men whose 2007 convictions were overturned showed a Cleveland police officer lied on the stand. Justin Herdman, a former U.S....
cleveland19.com
Stark County Sheriff’s Office operating OVI checkpoints Saturday
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the OVI task force will be operating checkpoints Saturday in Plain Township. The OVI checkpoints will occur in the 7500 block of Middlebranch Road NE and the 2800 block of Easton Street NE. Drivers will be...
cleveland19.com
City responds after west side neighborhood begs for action following numerous car accidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is finally giving a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side. Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street called 19 News three weeks ago after getting fed up with drivers speeding down their street and disregarding stop signs.
cleveland19.com
Emergency responders find shooting victim near Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials said a man was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, was found with a gunshot wound near the Syrian Cultural Garden on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Elyria: 11-year-old struck by vehicle; child transported to hospital with injuries
ELYRIA, Ohio — An 11-year-old girl in Elyria was struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. According to Elyria Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Infirmary Rd. and Garden St. at 6:55 a.m. After receiving initial medical aid, the 11-year-old was transported from the scene by Lifecare...
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
Cleveland police struggling to hold officers accountable, including for fatal shootings, monitor’s report says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The court-appointed team monitoring Cleveland police reform found the department has struggled in conducting proper investigations into deadly police shootings and showed pro-police bias in its examinations of the cases and from supervisors who reviewed the probes. The monitoring team, led by Hassan Aden, also said...
cleveland19.com
Most video of Summit County court worker attacked by deputies, judge “destroyed”
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County court appointed psychologist was attacked by a judge and then tackled by deputies for entering an employee entrance to the courthouse, according to a newly filed lawsuit. The incident happened on September 15, 2020 when Dr. Curtis Williams was leading a mental...
