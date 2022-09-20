Read full article on original website
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget
A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help
Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
Yes, the Washington program where incarcerated people pick up litter was paused
SEATTLE — Parts of western Washington have a bad litter problem and the state said it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic because litter pickup operations were impacted. It’s a noticeable problem for residents. So much so that viewer Pat, who lives in Seattle, emailed our Verify...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
Chronicle
Undercover Tacoma Cop Investigating Street Racing Outed on Instagram, Charges Say
A 21-year-old man has been accused in Pierce County Superior Court of revealing on Instagram the identity of a Tacoma police detective who was investigating street racing crimes. The man was charged Tuesday with cyber harassment against an officer for a post he made earlier this month. According to charging...
KXL
4th Defendant Pleads Guilty In White Supremacist Attack In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – A fourth defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime for beating a Black DJ unconscious at a bar in Washington state in 2018. Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday. He is one...
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
Brickbat: Where There's a Will, There's a Way
The Federal Way, Washington, police department suspended Officer Breanna Straus without pay for one shift for violating department social media policy. Straus posted a TikTok video showing her in uniform in which she said, "If we're driving on the freeway in our police car, get the f—- out of the way. I can go 90 miles an hour, you can't. You can't do that. So get the f—- out of the way. If us officers stay behind you long enough, we can find a reason to pull you over."
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
q13fox.com
Burien plastic surgeon's license suspended following allegations from WA Medical Commission
BURIEN, Wash. - The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) suspended the license of a south King County plastic surgeon following allegations that the doctor violated an agreement that placed restrictions on her ability to practice. WMC issued a suspension order on Sept. 19 for Dr. Kristine Brecht, who runs Aesthetic Rejuvenation...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract
Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
Chronicle
Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children
A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
New data reveals which Seattle neighborhoods are hit the hardest by car theft
There were nearly one million car thefts in cities across the U.S. in 2021, and trends for 2022 show that number is only going up, according to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). That goes for Seattle, too. Data from Seattle’s Crime dashboard indicates 4,293 vehicles...
q13fox.com
Detectives bust prolific fentanyl operation in Snohomish County allegedly run by one man
EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives say they’ve put a stop to one of the most prolific fentanyl operations in Snohomish County, which was allegedly being run by just one person. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested last week, and the Snohomish Regional Task Force said he is believed to be responsible for a large portion of the drugs being sold and used in the area.
Idaho Man Who Admitted to Being Member of White Supremacist Group Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime, False Statements After Assaulting Man in Bar Because of his Race
WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, a 46-year-old Idaho man pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of a man at a bar in Lynnwood, WA which occurred solely because of the victims actual and perceived race. The incident occurred in December 2018. In his plea...
9-year-old attacked by brown bear in Alaska recovering at Harborview
Alaska, U.S.— A 9-year old boy mauled by a grizzly bear in Alaska is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A spokesperson with the hospital says the boy underwent a procedure Wednesday and says he is stable. Alaska State Troopers say on Tuesday the boy and a...
Seattle teacher placed on leave, pleads guilty to misdemeanor after initial rape charge
SEATTLE — A special education teacher with Madison Middle School in Seattle Public Schools, who was charged in February with a suspected rape in 2021, was placed on administrative leave this week when the district became aware of the incident. In court on Wednesday, Darren Hunter plead guilty to...
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
