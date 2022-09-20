ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget

A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help

Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Bruce Harrell
Reason.com

Brickbat: Where There's a Will, There's a Way

The Federal Way, Washington, police department suspended Officer Breanna Straus without pay for one shift for violating department social media policy. Straus posted a TikTok video showing her in uniform in which she said, "If we're driving on the freeway in our police car, get the f—- out of the way. I can go 90 miles an hour, you can't. You can't do that. So get the f—- out of the way. If us officers stay behind you long enough, we can find a reason to pull you over."
FEDERAL WAY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract

Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
#Tucson Police Department#The Seattle City Council#Greening
Chronicle

Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children

A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
q13fox.com

Detectives bust prolific fentanyl operation in Snohomish County allegedly run by one man

EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives say they’ve put a stop to one of the most prolific fentanyl operations in Snohomish County, which was allegedly being run by just one person. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested last week, and the Snohomish Regional Task Force said he is believed to be responsible for a large portion of the drugs being sold and used in the area.
My Clallam County

Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff

SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
SEQUIM, WA

