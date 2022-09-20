ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring superintendent discusses district at events

 4 days ago
SEBRING − Parents and community members gathered Friday at South Side Park in Sebring Village to take in Sebring Local Schools' first Real Trojan Talk event.

Guests enjoyed coffee and donuts as Sebring Superintendent Toni Viscounte discussed the district’s positive results in the Ohio State report card issued earlier in the week − meeting the expected growth in all reported areas and exceeding in graduation and gap closure. The group also discussed the growth Sebring has shown over the last year, college readiness, life skills, financial aid and scholarship support for Sebring students and families.

The series will continue at locations throughout the community, offering families and community members the opportunity to discuss and ask questions about the latest topics impacting the district.

Future Real Trojan Talks are scheduled for:

Jan. 20 − 9 a.m. at JP’s Soda & Snacks.

March 24 − 9 a.m. The Strand Theatre & Museum.

