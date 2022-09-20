ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Police: 500+ grams of heroin seized in Florence County

By Tanya Pinette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2Wvw_0i3HcnMJ00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search on Tuesday at a Florence County home resulted in the seizure of approximately 534 grams of heroin, guns and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Malissa Chandler Hamilton, 52, of Johnsonville, was arrested Tuesday. Hamilton was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, some of the material seized has been tied to overdose deaths in Florence County, and lab analysis will determine if any of the seized material contains fentanyl.

Officials have obtained arrest warrants for William Hamilton, 52, also of Johnsonville, on similar drug-related charges. He has short black hair, brown eyes, is approximately 6’4″ tall and weighs about 280 pounds.

Malissa Hamilton is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the location of William Hamilton is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 326, “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO smartphone app or call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

