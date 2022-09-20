ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Body recovered in Sandbridge Beach identified as missing kayaker

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say the body recovered in Sandbridge on Friday has been identified as the kayaker who was previously reported missing.

Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker in Virginia Beach

According to VBPD, an off-duty officer saw the body in the water off the beach in the 3100 block of Sandfiddler Road.

Crews from VBFD Station 17 were able to help recover the body and send it to the medical examiner’s office. On Tuesday, officials identified the body as 27-year-old Ryan Tew who was previously reported missing by the Coast Guard last week. Officials say his next of kin have been notified.

The Coast Guard says they began the search Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, after a woman reported her son missing to Virginia Beach dispatchers.

She said she last spoke to him on the phone around 4 a.m. He departed around 11:30 p.m. Monday night to fish from Crab Creek in a red kayak and had been scheduled to return around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

