Family Fall Fun Night brings a Lincoln school community together
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local school celebrated Family Fall Fun Night on Friday to bring families and school staff together. Beattie Elementary School had games, food and plenty of kid-oriented activities for the community to enjoy. “Everybody always loves it,” said Rachel Fyfe, school coordinator. The event...
Behind the scenes of ‘Lincoln Calling’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The already lively downtown bar district is alive and well this weekend with another annual Lincoln Calling. Many familiar with the festival know that it seeks to explore the ideas of arts, music, and education, but a lot of planning goes into getting a diverse setlist.
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first Lincoln casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s first-ever casino on non-tribal land will open on Saturday. On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus. Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino will be the first casino in the city...
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Sept. 23
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are four of the top football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Pius X 41, Crete 12: Senior fullback Matt Bohy scored three times for the Thunderbolts in Channel 8’s Game of the Week. Waverly 35, York 7: The Vikings had...
CHI Health announces drive-up flu vaccination clinics in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health clinics across Lincoln are hosting drive-up flu shot events throughout the coming months. Patients are asked to schedule a drive-up time and fill out the required documentation. Appointments can be made for the entire family age 7 and older. All patients are asked...
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
Fundraiser underway to collect $10,000 for Waverly fire chief’s battle with cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As of Friday evening, more than $3,700 has been raised to help the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department’s chief. After many years of being there for people in some of the worst situations possible, Jared Rains and his family now need the community’s support.
Seward Blue Jays earn blowout win in homecoming game against Gering Bulldogs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seward moves to 4-1 after showing utter dominance in its Friday night homecoming matchup against the Gering Bulldogs. After four quarters, Seward won 42-7. Seward’s defense was aggressive through the entire game, holding the offense to only seven points. In the first quarter, Seward...
John Cook earns 800th career win as Huskers defeat Michigan State
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska volleyball swept Michigan State on Friday night, giving coach John Cook his 800th career win. The No. 3 Huskers defeated Michigan State 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 in their Big Ten opener. Madi Kubik led Nebraska in kills, with 14, and added four digs and an...
Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
Roca Scary Farm opens 20th season on Friday
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Spooky season officially arrives in Lincoln Friday night as Roca Scary Farm makes its 2022 debut. The staff says this year will be spookier than ever as it begins its 20th season haunting Nebraskans. “We’ve revamped all our night time stuff,” said Roca Berry Farm...
Pius X dominates in win on the road against Crete
CRETE, Neb. (KLKN) – The Pius X Thunderbolts cruised to a 41-12 win on the road against the Crete High School Cardinals on Friday night. Both teams came into the game looking for their third win of the season. This was the first time the teams have matched up...
Two former Huskers earn spots on US national volleyball team
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker volleyball players continue to be a mainstay on the U.S. national team. Rosters for the upcoming Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball Championship were announced Thursday. Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are among the 14 players on the U.S. team. Both Robinson...
The Happy Raven hosts final Oktoberfest celebration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Oktoberfest has one Lincoln bar giving out a final German-inspired celebration before it closes in October. The Happy Raven opened its door this afternoon to all craft beer lovers to get a final taste of what they will be missing come the start of next month.
Centennial Broncos pull through with close win against Milford Eagles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Centennial Broncos’ defeated the Milford Eagles at home Friday, but it wasn’t a stampede. Broncos left Milford with a W after defeating the Eagles 16-12. The game remained scoreless until the second quarter, when Centennial quarterback Maj Nisly rushed 32 yards to...
Eagle pumpkin patch hosts fall event for dogs
EAGLE, Neb. (KLKN) – Summer is over, but that does not mean that family and dog events are. Pearson’s Pumpkin Place in Eagle partnered with the Capital Humane Society on Friday to host a pumpkin patch event for dogs. “We thought how fun it would be to bring...
Waverly defeats York after second-half burst
WAVERLY, Neb. (KLKN) – York traveled to Waverly on Friday night for a big-time showdown under the lights. Waverly won 35-7, but the majority of the points came in the second half. Neither team could find the end zone until three minutes left in the first half, when Waverly’s...
1 dead following collision Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man is dead after two vehicle accident at SW 19th St and W O St around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. A white Hyundai sedan pulled onto W O St in front of a westbound black Harley Davidson motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle was...
One person shot, killed in Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– One person died after a shooting early Sunday morning according to Lincoln Police. Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets just after midnight Sunday. The man, who officers believe to be in his 30s, died at the scene after life-saving measures by First Responders were not successful.
1 person in critical condition following collision Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- According to the Lincoln Police Department, 1 person was transported to the hospital in critical condition following a collision between a car and motorcycle at NW 19th street and O street. NW 18th through NW 20th was closed for several hours for officers to investigate the collision....
