Hal Cato declines to enter 2023 Nashville mayoral race

Hal Cato announced his plans to step down as CEO of Thistle Farms in December, confirming he was considering a mayoral run

Cato left Thistle Farms in June, but said this week he ultimately decided against entering the 2023 race.

After months of contemplating a mayoral run, longtime local nonprofit leader Hal Cato announced he will not be throwing his hat in the ring for Nashville's 2023 election.

Cato said he sees three qualities in a strong mayor: "a stomach for rough politics, the mind of a mature and self-aware leader and the heart of a servant."

He said he has two of the three, but Nashville deserves and needs someone who has them all.

"It just wasn't me at this time," he said.

Cato announced his intent to step down from his position as CEO of Thistle Farms — a rehabilitation program for survivors of human trafficking, addiction and domestic violence — in December, confirming that he was considering a mayoral run. He officially left the role in June.

Since then, Cato said he's had hundreds of conversations with community members and ultimately decided there are other ways he can serve the community.

The race's current contenders include District 19 Metro Council member Freddie O'Connell and Nashville economic development and affordable housing veteran Matt Wiltshire.

First-term Mayor John Cooper has yet to announce whether he plans to run for reelection, though campaign finance disclosures show that he has continued to fundraise.

Cato said it's too early for him to consider endorsing another candidate.