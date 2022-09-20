ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Hal Cato declines to enter 2023 Nashville mayoral race

By Cassandra Stephenson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U45eu_0i3Hb6ie00
  • Hal Cato announced his plans to step down as CEO of Thistle Farms in December, confirming he was considering a mayoral run
  • Cato left Thistle Farms in June, but said this week he ultimately decided against entering the 2023 race.

After months of contemplating a mayoral run, longtime local nonprofit leader Hal Cato announced he will not be throwing his hat in the ring for Nashville's 2023 election.

Cato said he sees three qualities in a strong mayor: "a stomach for rough politics, the mind of a mature and self-aware leader and the heart of a servant."

He said he has two of the three, but Nashville deserves and needs someone who has them all.

"It just wasn't me at this time," he said.

Nashville Election 2023:Here's everyone who has announced campaigns, so far

Cato announced his intent to step down from his position as CEO of Thistle Farms — a rehabilitation program for survivors of human trafficking, addiction and domestic violence — in December, confirming that he was considering a mayoral run. He officially left the role in June.

Since then, Cato said he's had hundreds of conversations with community members and ultimately decided there are other ways he can serve the community.

The race's current contenders include District 19 Metro Council member Freddie O'Connell and Nashville economic development and affordable housing veteran Matt Wiltshire.

First-term Mayor John Cooper has yet to announce whether he plans to run for reelection, though campaign finance disclosures show that he has continued to fundraise.

Cato said it's too early for him to consider endorsing another candidate.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor

Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor John Cooper Announces New Hires To Advance Education and Youth Priorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced new administration hires focused on advancing his education agenda for Nashville families and neighborhoods, which will focus on continuing to invest in public education, youth workforce development and digital inclusion. Dr. Robert N. Wallace, Jr. will serve as Mayor Cooper’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Elections
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breakfast Club Reopens With a BANG!

NASHVILLE, TN — The 50-year-old Breakfast Club had its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic took control of our lives this past Sunday, Sept. 18. The featured speaker was Latanya Chanel, newly named Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development. Until the end of September, she holds the title of District Director, State of Tennessee, United States Small Business Administration (SBA) – U.S. Small Business Administration, one of the few Blacks in the nation in that senior level position.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election Local#Domestic Violence#Affordable Housing#Thistle Farms#District 19 Metro Council
yr.media

My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI

Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

The end of a downtown Nashville institution

In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
chainstoreage.com

Fast-growing cinema chain takes space at Nashville Yards

In a challenging time for classic cinema chains, EVO and its movie-bowling-dining experience has nearly tripled in size during the past year. Starting with one location in Texas in 2014, EVO this year acquired ShowBiz cinemas and now operates 19 venues across five states. This week, it signed a deal with Nashville Yards to open a 48,000-sq.-ft. location that will take up and entire floor of an office building in the urban mixed-use center.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

GraceWorks’ announces details for the upcoming 19th annual fundraising dinner

GraceWorks’ announces details for the upcoming 19th annual fundraising dinner. GraceWorks is pleased to announce Gresham Smith will return as presenting sponsor of the annual Neighbor serving Neighbor dinner April 27, 2023. “We are very proud and honored to be the Presenting Sponsor for the Graceworks Neighbor serving Neighbor...
FRANKLIN, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Brentwood Contestant Competes on The Amazing Race 34 (New Season)

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–After 21 years and 33 trips around the globe, the Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE celebrates 400 episodes with 12 new teams who go on their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicked off the 34th edition of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE this week, on the season premiere in its new time period, Wednesday Sept. 21st (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT. )
BRENTWOOD, TN
floridianpress.com

Tennessee Transgender Health Clinic Sparks National Outrage

Last Tuesday, political figure Matt Walsh published investigative results regarding gender-transition surgeries performed on minors. The investigations, which focused on Vanderbilt University’s “Transgender Health Clinic”, have garnered national attention as they suggest that the largely irrevocable surgeries performed on minors are being primarily motivated by economic interests.
NASHVILLE, TN
dornob.com

Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million

Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy