CBS Philly

1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
fox29.com

Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz

OGONTZ - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. 35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting. Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his...
PennLive.com

Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’

A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
PennLive.com

Temple graduate shot, killed in potential robbery in Pa.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, a recent Temple University graduate was fatally shot early Thursday in the Powelton section of West Philadelphia. Now, detectives are investigating the incident as a robbery, police said. It all happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Everett Beauregard, 23, was shot once in the neck...
CBS Philly

Surveillance video captures shootout near Temple's campus that injured 8-year-old girl, man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University is warning students to be aware of their surroundings after a rash of violent crimes near campus. The most recent was Thursday night when a little girl was shot.Just this week, police responded to an armed home invasion, an armed robbery and Thursday's shooting, all of it near Temple's campus and all of it concerning Temple students.Security video shows multiple gunmen firing nearly 50 shots at a moving Sedan traveling along North 13th Street near Temple University Thursday night, alarming students nearby."It was rapid shots actually," sophomore Jazmin Pratt said. "And as I was looking out...
CBS Philly

Father and son targeted in attempted carjacking outside Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Tacony section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father and son were targeted in a carjacking attempt in Philadelphia's Tacony section. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday outside of a Dunkin' on the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue.The Dunkin' is right across the street from Saint Hubert's High School.Police say two men tried to steal the victim's car.Investigators say shots were fired during the incident, but it's unclear where the gunfire came from.No one was hurt and the father and son managed to get away. So far, no arrests have been made. 
Daily Voice

PA Woman Arrested In Central Jersey Woman's Murder: Prosecutor

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, 65, of Old Bridge, authorities said. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, PA, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wanted For Assaults On Women On SEPTA

Riding a train for a single woman can be a bit intimidating. Especially when accosted by a male who tries to take advantage of them. Philadelphia and SEPTA police are looking for the male in the below video. They say he is behind the assaults that happened about 15 minutes apart, during overnight hours on the Broad Street Subway.
