Philadelphia Police Department Inaccurately used Disney World Location for Crime for More than 10 YearsZack LovePhiladelphia, PA
1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot in the head dies on way to hospital, suspect sought in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning, but quickly succumbed to his injuries after being shot in North Philadelphia. Police say the man was shot in the head on the 1400 block of Girard Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He died on his way to the hospital.
Man killed in Northeast Philly hit-and-run, thrown 'at least 100 feet,' police say
A man is dead in Northeast Philadelphia after police say he was hit by a car while crossing the street Friday. According to investigators, he was thrown “at least 100-150 feet.”
At least 2 people dead after overnight Philly shootings
Two people are dead and two others are injured after separate overnight shootings across Philadelphia, including one on South Street following a fight.
fox29.com
Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz
OGONTZ - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. 35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting. Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his...
Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’
A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested
Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old dispatcher and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag
Man charged with murder in connection with South Street shooting
Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on South Street early Saturday morning.
Temple graduate shot, killed in potential robbery in Pa.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, a recent Temple University graduate was fatally shot early Thursday in the Powelton section of West Philadelphia. Now, detectives are investigating the incident as a robbery, police said. It all happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Everett Beauregard, 23, was shot once in the neck...
28-year-old Pa. man killed in head-on crash on Route 222: Coroner
Route 222 in Maidencreek Township was closed for five hours after a fatal head-on crash Friday morning involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Berks County emergency officials said. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m. by Berks County Deputy Coroner Terry Straka. Rankin...
Recent Temple grad shot, killed in West Philadelphia, cutting short a ‘bright future’
A recent Temple University graduate was shot and killed Thursday morning near the campus of Drexel University in West Philadelphia. In a statement released later in the day, Temple officials identified the victim as 23-year-old Everett Beauregard.
Surveillance video captures shootout near Temple's campus that injured 8-year-old girl, man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University is warning students to be aware of their surroundings after a rash of violent crimes near campus. The most recent was Thursday night when a little girl was shot.Just this week, police responded to an armed home invasion, an armed robbery and Thursday's shooting, all of it near Temple's campus and all of it concerning Temple students.Security video shows multiple gunmen firing nearly 50 shots at a moving Sedan traveling along North 13th Street near Temple University Thursday night, alarming students nearby."It was rapid shots actually," sophomore Jazmin Pratt said. "And as I was looking out...
fox29.com
Boy, 16, shot by older brother during argument in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot several times by his own brother during an argument Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 22nd Street just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Father and son targeted in attempted carjacking outside Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Tacony section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father and son were targeted in a carjacking attempt in Philadelphia's Tacony section. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday outside of a Dunkin' on the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue.The Dunkin' is right across the street from Saint Hubert's High School.Police say two men tried to steal the victim's car.Investigators say shots were fired during the incident, but it's unclear where the gunfire came from.No one was hurt and the father and son managed to get away. So far, no arrests have been made.
Pa. driver indicted in crash that killed N.J. corrections officer
A grand jury has indicted a Pennsylvania motorist on charges that he was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license when he crashed into a disabled car on a New Jersey highway last year, killing an off-duty corrections officer. Trevor M. Annunziata, 28, of Lansdale, Montgomery County, was driving a...
Police: Man shot after argument with driver in Center City Philadelphia
According to Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker, the victim, who appeared to be intoxicated, was shot during an argument with a driver.
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
Teen admits having semiautomatic handgun at Pa. school, DA says
A 14-year-old boy found with a loaded semiautomatic handgun at an Allentown high school was adjudicated delinquent in the case and sent to a juvenile facility, the district attorney said Thursday. On Sept. 15, following an incident in West Park, the boy was found with the loaded gun in Allen...
PA Woman Arrested In Central Jersey Woman's Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, 65, of Old Bridge, authorities said. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, PA, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wanted For Assaults On Women On SEPTA
Riding a train for a single woman can be a bit intimidating. Especially when accosted by a male who tries to take advantage of them. Philadelphia and SEPTA police are looking for the male in the below video. They say he is behind the assaults that happened about 15 minutes apart, during overnight hours on the Broad Street Subway.
