Greensboro, NC

randolphnewsnow.com

Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42

ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Local company training dogs to protect missile sites

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kuykendall’s Border Collies has trained collies for decades to be everything from an obedient pets to controlling those pesky Canada Gees to herding sheep. But this latest feather in their cap may just top the list. Their border collies have been selected by the USDA...
GREENSBORO, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
WFMY NEWS2

It's 6 pm, do you know where your fire extinguisher is?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If there was a fire in your house—maybe it’s something on the stove, or it’s the dryer vent---where would you go to grab the fire extinguisher?. For a lot of us, the answer is to the back of a cabinet somewhere or maybe even the cabinets over the stove. Putting yourself in danger or wasting time to find the extinguisher is not what you want.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lidl to open a location in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Council postpones zoning hearings for Shell station, Zack’s, and industrial site

The end of summer has spelled no relief from the figurative heat for three rezoning requests that have been making their way through the planning process in Burlington. Burlington’s city council had been expected to deal with all three of these proposals on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for a new Shell station on Danbrook Road, a new location of Zack’s Hot Dogs on South Church Street, and a change from medium to light industrial use along Anthony Road.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man stabbed in Greensboro taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was found stabbed in Greensboro Friday night, according police. The Greensboro Police Department got a call around 7:30 p.m. to Overland Heights about a disturbance. Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was later taken to a local hospital to be...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to get your landlord to make repairs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina school bus crashes into a city bus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Puppies found in suitcase now looking for a new home

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four adorable black lab puppies haven't been at the Guilford County animal shelter long. It's how they got there – that's hard to believe. "Some good Samaritans were driving down the road and saw an old suitcase on the side of the road and thought it was moving. So they stopped, backed up, and saw a nose sticking out of one of the corners," Lisa Lee, assistant director at the Guilford County Animal Shelter said. "So they knew it was a puppy or kitten or something, so they unzipped the suitcase and found these four puppies inside."
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Prime Tobacco and Vape shop burglarized in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Burlington business early Sunday morning. Burlington police said they got a call about an alarm going off at Prime Tobacco and Vape shop on 2761 South Church Street. When officers arrived, they found a damaged front door...
BURLINGTON, NC
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro local news
Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

