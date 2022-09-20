Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
randolphnewsnow.com
Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42
ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
Town council meeting called to address brown water coming out of faucet
RAMSEUR, N.C. — Ramseur Town Council held an emergency meeting Friday to address concerns about brown drinking water. Town officials said the issue is improving and the water is safe to drink. Yet many people in the town are holding off. The discoloration in the water has many factors...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Tractor-trailer in flames, according to fire department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team was on the scene after a tractor-trailer catches fire. Crews responded to Highway 52 after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Friday afternoon. This occurred on the southbound shoulder near the Main Street exit. Winston-Salem officials confirmed that the fire is under control. One...
Local company training dogs to protect missile sites
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kuykendall’s Border Collies has trained collies for decades to be everything from an obedient pets to controlling those pesky Canada Gees to herding sheep. But this latest feather in their cap may just top the list. Their border collies have been selected by the USDA...
Guilford Co. Animal Services hosts event for dogs with heartworms
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens found it in their hearts to support the Fall in Love with Dogs festival in High Point Saturday. Guilford County Animal Services and High Point Parks and Recreation partnered on the event. All money raised goes to the Have a Heart program. The fund...
It's 6 pm, do you know where your fire extinguisher is?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If there was a fire in your house—maybe it’s something on the stove, or it’s the dryer vent---where would you go to grab the fire extinguisher?. For a lot of us, the answer is to the back of a cabinet somewhere or maybe even the cabinets over the stove. Putting yourself in danger or wasting time to find the extinguisher is not what you want.
Lidl to open a location in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
Car rear ends Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man ran into a school bus Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened around 2:36 p.m. on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A man driving a 2005 Honda rear ended the school bus causing minimal damage. The school bus...
alamancenews.com
Council postpones zoning hearings for Shell station, Zack’s, and industrial site
The end of summer has spelled no relief from the figurative heat for three rezoning requests that have been making their way through the planning process in Burlington. Burlington’s city council had been expected to deal with all three of these proposals on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for a new Shell station on Danbrook Road, a new location of Zack’s Hot Dogs on South Church Street, and a change from medium to light industrial use along Anthony Road.
Man stabbed in Greensboro taken to hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was found stabbed in Greensboro Friday night, according police. The Greensboro Police Department got a call around 7:30 p.m. to Overland Heights about a disturbance. Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was later taken to a local hospital to be...
wfmynews2.com
'It's past due'| A couple in their 70s receives free home improvements thanks to 2 Greensboro organizations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aging gracefully can be difficult when your home is a safety hazard. This week realtors with the Greensboro Realtor Association are volunteering to help a couple in their 70s make needed safety improvements to their home. 76-year-old Lorenza Wilson and his wife have lived in their...
How to get your landlord to make repairs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
Man dead after crash on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: THE ROAD HAS SINCE REOPENED FOLLOWING THIS CRASH. A man died after crashing into a pole early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 3:02 a.m. about a crash involving one car on the 3700...
Puppies find forever home after left in suitcase in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four puppies left in a suitcase on the side of a Guilford County home have now found their forever homes. The Guilford County Animal Shelter said a good Samaritan found four puppies in a suitcase and brought them to the shelter last Saturday. The puppies...
North Carolina school bus crashes into a city bus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school […]
Puppies found in suitcase now looking for a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four adorable black lab puppies haven't been at the Guilford County animal shelter long. It's how they got there – that's hard to believe. "Some good Samaritans were driving down the road and saw an old suitcase on the side of the road and thought it was moving. So they stopped, backed up, and saw a nose sticking out of one of the corners," Lisa Lee, assistant director at the Guilford County Animal Shelter said. "So they knew it was a puppy or kitten or something, so they unzipped the suitcase and found these four puppies inside."
FOUND: Police have located 30-year-old with a cognitive impairment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: The missing man was located and is in good health, according to police. A Silver Alert has been issued for a man suffering from dementia or cognitive impairment in Winston-Salem Thursday. Police described the as a 30-year-old white man with long brown hair that may...
Police: Motorcyclist dead after a crash on Hickory Grove Rd and W. Wendover Ave. in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said Friday they responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Hickory Grove Road. The crash involved a car and a motorcycle. Police said the motorcyclist, 26-year-old Bryce Hankins was driving west on Wendover Avenue without his headlights on.
Prime Tobacco and Vape shop burglarized in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Burlington business early Sunday morning. Burlington police said they got a call about an alarm going off at Prime Tobacco and Vape shop on 2761 South Church Street. When officers arrived, they found a damaged front door...
