Cowboys from ‘Yellowstone’ coming to Kansas
MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) — Giddy on up! Cowboys from 6666 Ranch, as seen on ‘Yellowstone,’ will be competing in the Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo this weekend.
The rodeo is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Memorial Peace Park Rodeo Arena in Medicine Lodge.Another day to buy liquor in Dodge City
Ranches from across the U.S. will be competing for a spot at the world championship. For a list of raches competing and their bios, including team members, click here .
Cowboys from 6666 Ranch , that are featured in ‘Yellowstone’ and will be at the rodeo are Dusty Burson and Colter Hampton .
Both cowboys and cowgirls will be competing in events based on the work they do on their ranches, such as team penning, stray gathering and wild cow milking.
The rodeo is just one part of the Peace Treaty Festival. For more information, click here .
Peace Treaty Festival admission
- Friday adult admission – $15
- Friday student (K-12) admission – $10
- Saturday adult admission – $15
- Saturday student (K-12) admission – $10
- Sunday adult admission – $15
- Sunday student (K-12) admission – $10
- Weekend adult pass – $30
- Weekend student pass – $20
To buy tickets, click here . Parking is free.
Peace Treaty Festival schedule:
Friday, Sept. 23
|6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|Golf Course Open
|Medicine Lodge Golf Course
|10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Stockade Museum & Carry Nation Home
|Stockade Museum
|11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|Trappings and Trade Show, Kids’ Activities, Concessions
|Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
|5 – 11 p.m.
|Powwow
|Powwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
|5 – 7 p.m.
|Stockade Museum Bean Feed & Live Music
|Stockade Museum
|5:15 – 6:15 p.m.
|Historical Stage Show
|Stockade Museum
|7 – 7:25 p.m.
|Powwow Grand Entry
|Powwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
|7:30 – 10 p.m.
|Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo
|Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
Saturday, Sept. 24
|6 – 9:30 a.m.
|Pancake Breakfast
|First Christian Church
|6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|Golf Course Open
|Medicine Lodge Golf Course
|8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Red Brick Shopping & Arts and Crafts
|Main Street
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Stockade Museum Youth Activities (see details!)
|Stockade Museum
|10 – 11 a.m.
|Parade
|Main Street
|11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|Trappings and Trade Show, Kids’ Activities, Concessions
|Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
|12 – 4 p.m.
|Carry Nation Home-Cookies with Carry
|Stockade Museum
|12 – 3 p.m.
|WRCA Youth Ranch Rodeo
|Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
|1 – 11:30 p.m.
|Powwow
|Powwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
|7 – 7:25 p.m.
|Powwow Grand Entry
|Powwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
|8 – 10 p.m.
|Bulls & Broncs Rodeo
|Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
|10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|Live Music/Dance – Jack Rowdy Band
|Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
Sunday, Sept. 25
|6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|Golf course open
|Medicine Lodge Golf Course
|1 – 7 p.m.
|Powwow
|Powwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0