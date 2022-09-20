ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicine Lodge, KS

Cowboys from ‘Yellowstone’ coming to Kansas

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) — Giddy on up! Cowboys from 6666 Ranch, as seen on ‘Yellowstone,’ will be competing in the Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo this weekend.

The rodeo is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Memorial Peace Park Rodeo Arena in Medicine Lodge.

Another day to buy liquor in Dodge City

Ranches from across the U.S. will be competing for a spot at the world championship. For a list of raches competing and their bios, including team members, click here .

Cowboys from 6666 Ranch , that are featured in ‘Yellowstone’ and will be at the rodeo are Dusty Burson and Colter Hampton .

Both cowboys and cowgirls will be competing in events based on the work they do on their ranches, such as team penning, stray gathering and wild cow milking.

The rodeo is just one part of the Peace Treaty Festival. For more information, click here .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XSQ6_0i3HXGod00
    Courtesy: Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rC5J6_0i3HXGod00
    Courtesy: Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1TOw_0i3HXGod00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiiMM_0i3HXGod00
    Courtesy: Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association

Peace Treaty Festival admission

  • Friday adult admission – $15
  • Friday student (K-12) admission – $10
  • Saturday adult admission – $15
  • Saturday student (K-12) admission – $10
  • Sunday adult admission – $15
  • Sunday student (K-12) admission – $10
  • Weekend adult pass – $30
  • Weekend student pass – $20

To buy tickets, click here . Parking is free.

Peace Treaty Festival schedule:

Friday, Sept. 23

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Golf Course Open Medicine Lodge Golf Course
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stockade Museum & Carry Nation Home Stockade Museum
11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Trappings and Trade Show, Kids’ Activities, Concessions Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
5 – 11 p.m. Powwow Powwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
5 – 7 p.m. Stockade Museum Bean Feed & Live Music Stockade Museum
5:15 – 6:15 p.m. Historical Stage Show Stockade Museum
7 – 7:25 p.m. Powwow Grand Entry Powwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
7:30 – 10 p.m. Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park

Saturday, Sept. 24

6 – 9:30 a.m. Pancake Breakfast First Christian Church
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Golf Course Open Medicine Lodge Golf Course
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Red Brick Shopping & Arts and Crafts Main Street
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Stockade Museum Youth Activities (see details!) Stockade Museum
10 – 11 a.m. Parade Main Street
11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Trappings and Trade Show, Kids’ Activities, Concessions Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
12 – 4 p.m. Carry Nation Home-Cookies with Carry Stockade Museum
12 – 3 p.m. WRCA Youth Ranch Rodeo Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
1 – 11:30 p.m. Powwow Powwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
7 – 7:25 p.m. Powwow Grand Entry Powwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
8 – 10 p.m. Bulls & Broncs Rodeo Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park
10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Live Music/Dance – Jack Rowdy Band Rodeo Arena at Memorial Peace Park

Sunday, Sept. 25

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Golf course open Medicine Lodge Golf Course
1 – 7 p.m. Powwow Powwow Grounds at Memorial Peace Park
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after semi rear-ends SUV

GREENSBURG, Kan. — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi, driven by 43-year-old Jason Hindman of Preston, was eastbound on U.S. 54 when he rear-ended an SUV driven by 31-year-old Mario Garza of Garden City, who had slowed down and moved left for law enforcement on a traffic stop. Both vehicles traveled into the south ditch.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Stafford County teenager dies in Monday morning crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 16-year-old student at Stafford High School died Monday morning after his car hit a tree. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Shane Sheets of St. John was headed east in the 100 block of Northeast 20th Street around 7:30 a.m. when his car went into a ditch and hit the […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy