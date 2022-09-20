Read full article on original website
WOWK
WVU women’s soccer completes weekend trip at Iowa State
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team completes its conference-opening weekend with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on Sunday, Sept. 25. The match is slated for 2 p.m. ET, at Cyclone Sports Complex. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on...
WOWK
WVU falls to Texas Tech in see-saw Big 12 opener
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball fell to Texas Tech in five sets to open its Big 12 schedule on Saturday. The Mountaineers (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) took a two-set lead in the back-and-forth match, but the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) stormed back in the final three to take the victory. None of the first four sets was decided by more than three points.
WOWK
WVU men’s soccer ready for Mountain State Derby
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Huntington, West Virginia, to take on No. 4 Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff at Hoops Family Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the Mountain State Derby action with live stats, courtesy...
WOWK
GBN Podcast: Reaction to win vs. VT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday’s 23-point win over Virginia Tech could mark a turning point in the season for WVU football. In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we explore that possibility following a dominant performance by the Mountaineers in another rivalry matchup.
WOWK
2022-23 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule
West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. WVU will...
WOWK
WVU, TTU battle to draw in Big 12 opener
An equalizer in the 48th minute helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team fight to a 1-1 draw against Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday night. The two teams were scoreless at the half, despite West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) outshooting...
WOWK
Second-half surge by WVU brings Black Diamond Trophy back to Morgantown
WVU fights back to an even record after disappointing start to season. The Black Diamond Trophy is headed back to Morgantown after West Virginia topped Virginia Tech 33-10 at Lane Stadium on Thursday. The Hokies (2-2) were among the best in the country at stopping the run until the Mountaineers...
WOWK
FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
WOWK
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday. Several positions are immediately available with starting pay at $19.62 per hour. All applicants must be 18 years old and have availability to work holidays and weekends.
