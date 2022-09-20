ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Morton On Competing at 66, Wants To Team With Kerry Against The Young Bucks

Ricky Morton is still wrestling at 66, and the WWE Hall of Famer discussed teaming with his son on his latest podcast. Morton has been partnering with Kerry Morton in matches over the last year, and he discussed wrestling at his age in the latest episode of his Ad-Free Shows podcast School of Morton. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com

Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Now Part Of The Creative Team

Another person who worked with Triple H in NXT has returned to WWE, as PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky is back on the creative team. While he is working with creative, it’s unknown if it will be the main roster or NXT. He’s the latest member of Triple H’s team to return to the company after Ryan Katz and Road Dogg. They were released in January 2022.
411mania.com

Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory. – Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle. – Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a...
411mania.com

Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping

Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def....
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 09.22.22

-Hey, it’s a 24/7 Title sighting! The Title isn’t on the line here, but we can see that it still exists. Lockup to start and Dana gets a shove and flexes over it. She lands on her feet off a hiptoss and connects with an enziguiri. The crowd is rather hot for the start of this one. Tamina gets in a kick and hits a slam for two. Tamina hooks a chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Dana. She fights out but runs into an elbow. Heavy forearms in the corner followed by a whip to the opposite corner. Tamina hits the corner butt splash (the camera angle made that look killer). Tamina misses a charge in the corner and goes shoulder first into the post. Dana gets a roll-up for three, but apparently it was only two even though Tamina didn’t kick out. The crowd boos that one and I don’t blame them. Someone screwed up there! Tamina lands an elbow as even KP and Saxton are annoyed by the call. Tamina heads up, but Brooke brings her down with a slam and hits a neckbreaker for the win at 5:00.
411mania.com

Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely

Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

Saraya Clarifies Pronunciation Of Her Name

Saraya is back on wrestling TV, and the newly-arrived AEW star wants to make sure people know how to pronounce her name. The former Paige, as you know, made her debut on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and is signed to the company. Saraya posted to Twitter on Friday to make sure people knew now to call her “Sa-RIGH-ah,” writing:
411mania.com

Teddy Long Blocks Several Wrestling Stars, Account Possibly Hacked

Teddy Long blocked a sizable portion of the wrestling world on Twitter after his account was possibly hacked. Saturday night saw the WWE Hall of Famer’s Twitter account block a ton of people including Taz, Saraya, Renee Paquette, Britt Baker, Joe Gacy, Cheeseburger, Santos Escobar, Sammy Guevara, and more. Many of the stars posted to Twitter expressing confusion about the situation, as you can see below.
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Review 9.21.22

September 21st, 2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It’s a HUGE special Dynamite tonight. Last time they were here, we got the Omega/Danielson classic (****¾) and every match here is for a championship, making for a big card. ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli [c] (7-0)...
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Says She ‘Missed Out’ On Enjoying Her Royal Rumble Win

Ronda Rousey won the women’s Royal Rumble this year, but she didn’t get to really enjoy the win and recently explained why. Rousey spoke with Daniel Cormier for a new video and she talked about how she was expecting to get booed because of how heavily she was booed when she exited WWE after WrestleMania 35. She noted that the reaction led to her pre-emptively blocking out the fan reaction so she could do her job.
411mania.com

The Great Muta Appears On AEW Rampage & Aids Sting In No DQ Match

The Great Muta made an appearance on AEW Rampage, coming down to help Sting in the No Disqualification tag team match. The wrestling legend, who is in the midst of his retirement tour that will come to an end in January, came to the ring during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage and took out Buddy Matthews with a dragon screw and mist to the face. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.
411mania.com

Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card

Impact has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. * Impact Knockouts...
