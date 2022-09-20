Read full article on original website
Ricky Morton On Competing at 66, Wants To Team With Kerry Against The Young Bucks
Ricky Morton is still wrestling at 66, and the WWE Hall of Famer discussed teaming with his son on his latest podcast. Morton has been partnering with Kerry Morton in matches over the last year, and he discussed wrestling at his age in the latest episode of his Ad-Free Shows podcast School of Morton. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.24.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.24.2022 Review. QT Marshall pinned Keita in 5:12 (**¼) Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito pinned Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura in 9:10 (***¼) Ren Narita pinned Jakob Austin Young in 4:48 (***) Taiji Ishimori pinned Alan Angels in...
WWE Live Event Results From Stockton 9.24.22: Braun Strowman Teams With New Day, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday in Stockton, California with Braun Strowman in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya. * Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. * The New...
Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Now Part Of The Creative Team
Another person who worked with Triple H in NXT has returned to WWE, as PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky is back on the creative team. While he is working with creative, it’s unknown if it will be the main roster or NXT. He’s the latest member of Triple H’s team to return to the company after Ryan Katz and Road Dogg. They were released in January 2022.
Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory. – Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle. – Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a...
Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping
Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def....
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 09.22.22
-Hey, it’s a 24/7 Title sighting! The Title isn’t on the line here, but we can see that it still exists. Lockup to start and Dana gets a shove and flexes over it. She lands on her feet off a hiptoss and connects with an enziguiri. The crowd is rather hot for the start of this one. Tamina gets in a kick and hits a slam for two. Tamina hooks a chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Dana. She fights out but runs into an elbow. Heavy forearms in the corner followed by a whip to the opposite corner. Tamina hits the corner butt splash (the camera angle made that look killer). Tamina misses a charge in the corner and goes shoulder first into the post. Dana gets a roll-up for three, but apparently it was only two even though Tamina didn’t kick out. The crowd boos that one and I don’t blame them. Someone screwed up there! Tamina lands an elbow as even KP and Saxton are annoyed by the call. Tamina heads up, but Brooke brings her down with a slam and hits a neckbreaker for the win at 5:00.
Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely
Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE News: Edmonton Oilers Co-Branded Shirt on Raw, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Xavier Woods on Attack of the Show
– WWE will have a co-branded t-shirt with he Edmonton Oilers for the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw in Edmonton on Monday. You can check out that shirt below:. – UpUpDownDown had some more Battle of the Brands this week:. – WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on G4’s Attack...
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * WWE...
411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Steiner Diner – Rick and Scott Talk Life on The Road, Bron on Not Using Steiner Last Name, and More!
-This is one I never thought I would see as Scott Steiner returns to WWE programming. Yes, I know they were put in the Hall of Fame, but good on them for filming some content with him as well. Let’s get to it!. -Guest List: Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner,...
Saraya Clarifies Pronunciation Of Her Name
Saraya is back on wrestling TV, and the newly-arrived AEW star wants to make sure people know how to pronounce her name. The former Paige, as you know, made her debut on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and is signed to the company. Saraya posted to Twitter on Friday to make sure people knew now to call her “Sa-RIGH-ah,” writing:
Teddy Long Blocks Several Wrestling Stars, Account Possibly Hacked
Teddy Long blocked a sizable portion of the wrestling world on Twitter after his account was possibly hacked. Saturday night saw the WWE Hall of Famer’s Twitter account block a ton of people including Taz, Saraya, Renee Paquette, Britt Baker, Joe Gacy, Cheeseburger, Santos Escobar, Sammy Guevara, and more. Many of the stars posted to Twitter expressing confusion about the situation, as you can see below.
Jimmy Korderas Explains Why He Didn’t Like MJF & Wheeler Yuta Segment From AEW Dynamite
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas didn’t love the segment between MJF and Wheeler Yuta on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he explained why in an interview. The segment in question saw MJF interrupt a Yuta interview and have them go back and forth on the mic until things got physical.
Shawn Michaels Comments On Once Asking Vince McMahon For Release, Comments On Origin of DX Chop
In an interview with the New York Post, Shawn Michaels spoke about asking Vince McMahon for his WWE release years ago and what the former chairman’s reaction was. He also gave the origin of the DX ‘Suck It’ crotch chop. Here are highlights:. On the suck it...
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Review 9.21.22
September 21st, 2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It’s a HUGE special Dynamite tonight. Last time they were here, we got the Omega/Danielson classic (****¾) and every match here is for a championship, making for a big card. ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli [c] (7-0)...
Ronda Rousey Says She ‘Missed Out’ On Enjoying Her Royal Rumble Win
Ronda Rousey won the women’s Royal Rumble this year, but she didn’t get to really enjoy the win and recently explained why. Rousey spoke with Daniel Cormier for a new video and she talked about how she was expecting to get booed because of how heavily she was booed when she exited WWE after WrestleMania 35. She noted that the reaction led to her pre-emptively blocking out the fan reaction so she could do her job.
The Great Muta Appears On AEW Rampage & Aids Sting In No DQ Match
The Great Muta made an appearance on AEW Rampage, coming down to help Sting in the No Disqualification tag team match. The wrestling legend, who is in the midst of his retirement tour that will come to an end in January, came to the ring during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage and took out Buddy Matthews with a dragon screw and mist to the face. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.
Kofi Kingston Reflects On the Length Of His WWE Run, How WWE’s Fanbase Has Evolved
Kofi Kingston has had a 14-year run in WWE to date, and he recently looked back at his time in the company and how the fanbase has evolved. Kingston spoke with WrestleRant Radio’s Graham Matthews for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card
Impact has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. * Impact Knockouts...
