WTVM
18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
WTVM
Opelika police seeking information on murder suspect
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in releasing any known information on a murder suspect. On September 17, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Upon arrival, officers located 53-year-old Jeffrey Dowdell, of Opelika, suffering from a gunshot wound.
WTVM
Columbus man sentenced in attempting to distribute meth through prison
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is one of three sentenced after being found guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine through Macon State Prison. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daquann Marquez Epps was sentenced to serve six years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway. Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details.
WTVM
Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to become a vendor in an after-school meal […]
alabamanews.net
Auburn Woman Charged with Drug Trafficking
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an Auburn woman on a drug trafficking charge, saying she was involved in selling drugs using a digital app. 23-year-old Cindy Zheng of Auburn is charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and having drug paraphernalia. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the investigation...
WTVM
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on multiple charges after over $2,500 worth of drugs was found in a home with three children. During a sex offender check, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the...
Phenix City police officer dismissed after complaint alleges they inappropriately text a minor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police Department, it was confirmed to WRBL an investigation was opened after the department received a complaint about an officer on […]
WTVM
16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment car fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in an Aug. homicide has been arrested, says the Columbus Police Department. On Sept. 21, 16-year-old Daquavius Anthony was arrested and charged with murder. According to CPD, on Saturday, Aug. 13, its patrol unit responded to Village Square Apartments on Boxwood Blvd. regarding an...
wdhn.com
Rash of car break-ins hit a Houston Co. neighborhood
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last few days, neighbors say that two teenagers have been breaking into cars in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Houston County. Video obtained from doorbell cameras shows two teenage suspects walking the street trying to get into cars in the liberty park neighborhood and when they find a car with an unlocked door they are taking whatever they can get their hands on.
12-year-old charged with terror threats in Alabama school bomb scare
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 12-year-old is facing two felony counts of Making a Terroristic Threat after investigators say the juvenile made two threats targeting Opelika middle school. On Tuesday, September 20, the Opelika Police Department Detective Division began investigating a threat to Opelika Middle School posted on social media. The next day, Wednesday, September 21, law […]
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of hitting victim with stick, then robs them
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to Dothan City Police, Jeffrey Lee Dozier struck the victim with a stick and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money. The crime occurred on the 900 block of Wheat Street. Dozier has been charged with Robbery with Other Weapon in the first degree.
Three years later: Family awaits justice in the murder of Dontrell Williams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marked a grim milestone here in Columbus; three years since the shooting death of one Georgia family’s loved one and son. Friday night family and friends gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd roads. This was where 26-year-old Dontrell […]
WALB 10
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
WTVM
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
wdhn.com
Two hospitalized after home catches fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two victims are in the hospital after their home caught fire in Dothan on Saturday night, according to Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams. Dothan Fire responded to a house fire on Reeves Street across from the Jack’s in front of Dothan High School. When...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Manhunt Training Exercise Conducted in Macon County
A mock manhunt took place Thursday morning in Macon County involving several local and state law enforcement agencies. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office conducted the training exercise, which took place on Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee.
WTVM
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This man didn’t want to share his name, nor does he work with any law enforcement agency. But he did start his own online production company, Pred TV, just two weeks ago. The mission? To pose as teens and children online and help expose potential wrongdoing.
