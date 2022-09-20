ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step aside Mahomes & Allen. Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 2, soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

By Greg Cote
 4 days ago

TUA! TUA! TUA! TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 2, OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Remember when Mom whipped out the Polaroid and took a photo of your first straight-A’s report card? OK I never got one, so my Mom didn’t, but some probably did. Anyway, take a picture of our Week 2 Top 25 NFL Quarterback Rankings, because rarely has a Dolphin been No. 1 in the 25 seasons of our rankings. But here’s Tua on top thanks to his 469-yard, six-TD performance in Baltimore Sunday equating to a huge 62.45-point game. That puts Tua narrowly ahead of last week’s leader, Patrick Mahomes, on the overall season chart. The Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired. The first ever season winner was Steve Young of the 49ers. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our updated Top 25 for 2022:

Miami Herald 2022 NFL QB Rankings

Rk LW Player, Team Week 2 Season

1. 9. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 62.45 96.95

2. 1. Patrick Mahomes, KC 35.75 94.75

3. 3. Josh Allen, BUF 46.85 90.70

4. 2. Justin Herbert, LAC 40.70 86.65

5. 4. Carson Wentz, WAS 36.85 76.50

6. 12. Joe Flacco, NYJ 40.35 70.70

7. 22. Jalen Hurts, PHI 42.65 63.80

8. 6. Geno Smith, SEA 24.85 63.60

9. 15t. Lamar Jackson, BAL 37.90 63.55

10. 19. Matthew Stafford, LAR 39.60 62.60

11. 23. Trevor Lawrence, JAC 42.75 62.50

12. 15t. Kyler Murray, ARI 31.85 57.50

13. 11. Daniel Jones, NYG 26.80 57.20

14. 24t. Jared Goff, DET 35.80 54.55

15. 28t. Aaron Rodgers, GB 35.70 52.45

16. 7. Jameis Winston, NO 15.80 52.25

17. 5. Kirk Cousins, MIN 13.05 51.90

18. 8. Russell Wilson, DEN 12.95 48.95

19. 18. Joe Burrow, CIN 24.95 48.85

20. 24t. Derek Carr, LV 29.60 48.35

21. 20. Mac Jones, NE 24.60 47.25

22. 27. Jacoby Brissett, CLE 28.45 45.80

23. 17. Tom Brady, TB 19.50 44.10

24. 21. Mitch Trubisky, PIT 17.40 39.10

25. 13. Davis Mills, HOU 8.85 38.35

Bubble: Matt Ryan, IND, 36.85. Week 2 best: Tagovailoa, MIA, 62.45 (36-50, 469, 6-2 in win). Week 2 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Ryan Tannehill, TEN, 1.85 (11-20, 117, 0-2 in loss).

Record-best week: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, 80.10 (2014). Record-worst week: Tim Hasselbeck, WAS, minus-23.20 (2003). Season-record point total: Peyton Manning, DEN, 714.85 (2013).

