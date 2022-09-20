Read full article on original website
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
Beto O'Rourke blames Biden for more Texas Latinos voting GOP: 'Didn't spend a dime or day' in border region
AUSTIN, Texas – Beto O'Rourke, who is facing off against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November's election, said that the rightward shift of Latino voters in recent years is partly due to a disregard for the demographic by Democrats. "Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in...
Sen. Paul, conservatives warn of ‘violent consequences’ of Biden rhetoric following death of North Dakota teen
Conservatives on social media and on Capitol Hill are pointing to heated rhetoric from President Biden following a killing in North Dakota that left a teenager dead following a reported political disagreement. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was killed on Sunday in North Dakota after 41-year-old Shannon Brandt allegedly ran over him...
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
WSJ slams Rep. Tlaib for trying to incite a 'bank run' against J.P. Morgan after CEO rejects climate demands
The Wall Street Journal editorial board published an editorial Thursday, slamming Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., after she encouraged customers of Chase bank to close their accounts. During a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, Tlaib encouraged consumers to remove their deposits from J.P. Morgan in mass because the company's...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party
MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Rep. McCaul blasts Kamala Harris for blaming border crisis on Trump: 'A completely self-inflicted wound'
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas., said Friday that VP Kamala Harris and the Biden administration are "playing games," calling the border crisis a "self-inflicted wound" from their policies of the last two years. McCaul joined "Faulkner Focus" to reply to Kamala Harris' statements claiming that the administration is "trying to reconstruct"...
Biden at United Nations is just another clown show
What to make of the annual international gabfest that is the UN General Assembly? No longer a stately assemblage of heads of state, the get-together has devolved into a daytime talk show, rife with drama over who shows up, who doesn’t and who bashes whom. And when the next day rolls around, we’ve all forgotten what we watched the day before.
SEAN HANNITY: With his obvious, transparent cognitive decline, Biden is little more than a shadow
Sean Hannity discussed Biden's complete inability to be a capable leader and how the "Democratic Socialist Green New Deal Party" is controlling Biden on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: At one point, Donald Trump stated that he wanted Joe Biden, your current president, to do a good job, wanted him to be successful in a way that would improve the lives of the American people. Unfortunately, Joe is not capable. The results, they speak for themselves. Now, recently, Biden said, quote:
NEA teachers' union where Biden spoke has showered Democrats with political contributions over the years
America's largest labor union where President Biden spoke Friday has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including the president, showering the party with a lopsided portion of its total political contributions, according to campaign finance data. According to Open Secrets, the National Educators Association (NEA), which represents public school teachers and...
Kamala Harris slams ‘irresponsibility,’ ‘dereliction of duty’ of GOP governors sending migrants to blue areas
Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Republican leaders in a Vice video published on Wednesday, suggesting they are making life worse for women and asylum seekers. When asked whether she thought "democracy" was "backsliding" after the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, Harris said, "I do believe that it challenges the strength of our ability to fight for democracies around the world when we have fundamental rights that are being attacked by extremist so-called leaders within our own country."
TUCKER CARLSON: Joe Biden is senile, but the Democratic Party is devolving
It is Friday so you're probably wondering how your trillion-dollar Build Back Better project is going, the one that Joe Biden promised would save us from the problems his party manufactured during COVID. Well, there are a lot of ways to measure the progress of Build Back Better. Let's start...
Karine Jean-Pierre condemns GOP stunts, claims Biden ‘trying to fix’ immigration system ‘decimated’ by Trump
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested Thursday on "The View" that the Biden administration is attempting to "fix" an immigration system that former President Trump decimated. She claimed that Republicans helped create chaos on the border. Jean-Pierre told the hosts of "The View" the numbers of people fleeing from...
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin attacks Latino Republicans for voting 'against their self interest'
Sunny Hostin once again suggested minorities could only vote Democrat, during Friday's "The View." The talk show hosts were discussing former President Trump adviser Jared Kushner criticizing politicians using migrants as "political pawns" when, out of the blue, Hostin made a dig at Republican Latinos. "That's what's so interesting to...
MSNBC guest: If people of color don’t vote Dem, they ‘may not have opportunity’ to vote freely again
MSNBC guest and Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi warned people of color that if they don’t vote in the upcoming midterms, they "may not have an opportunity to vote again in a free and fair election." Amandi claimed that if Republican’s gain the congressional majority in the November elections, they...
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
