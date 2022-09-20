ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
Joe Biden
Marsha Blackburn
Fox News

WSJ slams Rep. Tlaib for trying to incite a 'bank run' against J.P. Morgan after CEO rejects climate demands

The Wall Street Journal editorial board published an editorial Thursday, slamming Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., after she encouraged customers of Chase bank to close their accounts. During a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, Tlaib encouraged consumers to remove their deposits from J.P. Morgan in mass because the company's...
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Fox News

Biden at United Nations is just another clown show

What to make of the annual international gabfest that is the UN General Assembly? No longer a stately assemblage of heads of state, the get-together has devolved into a daytime talk show, rife with drama over who shows up, who doesn’t and who bashes whom. And when the next day rolls around, we’ve all forgotten what we watched the day before.
Fox News

SEAN HANNITY: With his obvious, transparent cognitive decline, Biden is little more than a shadow

Sean Hannity discussed Biden's complete inability to be a capable leader and how the "Democratic Socialist Green New Deal Party" is controlling Biden on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: At one point, Donald Trump stated that he wanted Joe Biden, your current president, to do a good job, wanted him to be successful in a way that would improve the lives of the American people. Unfortunately, Joe is not capable. The results, they speak for themselves. Now, recently, Biden said, quote:
Fox News

NEA teachers' union where Biden spoke has showered Democrats with political contributions over the years

America's largest labor union where President Biden spoke Friday has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including the president, showering the party with a lopsided portion of its total political contributions, according to campaign finance data. According to Open Secrets, the National Educators Association (NEA), which represents public school teachers and...
Fox News

Kamala Harris slams ‘irresponsibility,’ ‘dereliction of duty’ of GOP governors sending migrants to blue areas

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Republican leaders in a Vice video published on Wednesday, suggesting they are making life worse for women and asylum seekers. When asked whether she thought "democracy" was "backsliding" after the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, Harris said, "I do believe that it challenges the strength of our ability to fight for democracies around the world when we have fundamental rights that are being attacked by extremist so-called leaders within our own country."
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Fox News

Fox News

