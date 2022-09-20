Read full article on original website
Related
How Do Birds Know When to Fly South and Where to Go?
Most of us are taught from a young age that birds "fly south for the winter," and although that is technically true, it is a gross oversimplification of an incredibly complex process. In North America alone, there are around 900 species of birds, an estimated 75 percent of which migrate. That's a whole lot of wing-flapping going on when the weather turns cool.
What Are the 8 Phases of the Moon, in Order?
It's hard to imagine life on Earth without the moon overhead each night. Though the moon seems an omnipresent object in the night sky, it actually goes through a number of phases and has a unique set of steps in the celestial dance of our solar system. If you've ever...
The Surge in Fossil Fuels Could End Radiocarbon Dating
For decades, practitioners of radiocarbon dating have exploited a signal dubbed the "silver lining" of atomic weapons tests conducted in the 1950s. As blast debris mushroomed into the air, particles of radioactive carbon-14 entered the atmosphere. This fallout created the so-called bomb pulse. The atmospheric carbon-14 concentration spiked during the 1950s and early 1960s, followed by a gradual decline after the Limited Test Ban Treaty was signed in 1963.
What Is the Oldest Tree in the World?
The title of oldest tree in the world is, surprisingly enough, up for grabs. Since about 2018, a majestically gnarled bristlecone pine in California has held the designation, only to be usurped by a new up-and-comer discovered on a Swedish mountaintop. Not to be outdone, a controversial find in a Chilean forest has tree aficionados wondering whether an ancient cypress could actually be hundreds — yes, hundreds — of years older than any known living tree in existence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mars Is Littered With Over 7 Tons of Trash From Robotic Space Exploration
People have been exploring the surface of Mars for over 50 years. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars over 14 separate missions. Many of these missions are still ongoing, but over the decades of Martian exploration, humankind has left behind many pieces of debris on the planet's surface.
Even Non-Wiccans Can Celebrate Mabon, the 'Pagan Thanksgiving'
If you love all things autumn — "leaf peeping" the fall foliage, picking apples, decking out your front stoop with gourds and corn stalks — then you might want to add another holiday to the calendar. Mabon, also known as "Pagan Thanksgiving," is a harvest celebration that falls around the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22-23, 2022.
Neptune Is at Opposition, But What Does That Mean?
The eight planets of our solar system (or nine, if you're still including Pluto) cruise around the sun in concentric planetary orbits with the sun at the center. Because of their distances from the life-giving star, each planet takes a different length of time to orbit the sun. Mercury, for...
Why Do We Call It a Piggyback Ride?
It's almost a rite of passage during childhood: climbing atop an older person's back for a piggyback ride around the house or yard. But if you stop to ponder the name of this game — piggyback ride — you're likely to be puzzled. Because people don't typically ride on the backs of pigs, even if they're sturdy, 500-pound (227-kilogram) sows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Coatimundi Is Cute But Doesn't Make a Good Pet
There are lots of cute animals out there that you probably want to hug, or even keep as a pet. The coatimundi, also called the coati, is one of these animals — so adorable! Definitely not pet material, though. Why? There are a lot of reasons, but the main reason is that they're real busybodies, and not stupid at all.
HowStuffWorks
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.https://www.howstuffworks.com
Comments / 0