ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city bus. Wichita Police said in a release Saturday that officers were called to an accident at Douglas and Waco around 11:50 p.m. September 23. A car and a...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

18 year old critically injured during overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is currently investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man in critical condition Friday night. According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 5000 block of E Osie St, near the intersection of E Harry Street […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraternal Order Of Police#Fop#Chiefs#Human Resources#Sedgwick County Sheriff
KWCH.com

2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to two separate shootings in less than an hour Friday night. Officers were called to the first shooting at 5000 E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. Police said a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old went outside and was shot once in the upper body.
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard

GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
GODDARD, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita Libraries Waiving Long-Overdue Fees During “Amnesty Week”

Wichita Public Library will host Amnesty Week September 26-October 2, 2022 to give customers the opportunity to return long overdue materials and have processing and replacement fees eliminated. This is an effort to reintroduce lapsed customers to the Library and get lost materials back into circulation. During this week, customers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Man Injured In Duplex Fire in South Wichita

Wichita and Derby fire department crews responded to a duplex fire in the 1200 block of East Clark Street late Friday morning. Officials said the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Responding crews said the fire had spread to both sides of the building by the time they arrived, resulting in extensive damage.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy