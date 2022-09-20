Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city bus. Wichita Police said in a release Saturday that officers were called to an accident at Douglas and Waco around 11:50 p.m. September 23. A car and a...
Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
18 year old critically injured during overnight shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is currently investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man in critical condition Friday night. According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 5000 block of E Osie St, near the intersection of E Harry Street […]
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
Wichita police seek help after teenager found shot and not breathing
Police worked to resuscitate the teen who was then taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition,” police said. They’re asking for help finding two male suspects.
KWCH.com
Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
WPD writes dozens of citations at Rock Road and K-96
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) put an extra emphasis on traffic tickets in east Wichita on Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of woman at S. Wichita motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict against a man charged in the October 2020 murder of a 33-yar-old woman at a south Wichita motel. The jury found 42-year-old Ricky Hollins guilty of first-degree murder, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.
KWCH.com
2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to two separate shootings in less than an hour Friday night. Officers were called to the first shooting at 5000 E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. Police said a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old went outside and was shot once in the upper body.
tsnews.com
Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard
GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
Police continue to investigate suspect for role in Sept. 15 killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas teen accused in a fatal shooting Sept. 15 made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Laquavion Bentley, 19 of Wichita, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal threat, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was...
KWCH.com
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Violence in schools is at the forefront of some parents’ minds as a group of students at Wichita Southeast High School face expulsion hearings after seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy. Parents of Tyren Jackson said their son was walking away from a fight when four...
Reno County Commission to discuss liquor by the drink Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners are not wasting any time bringing the issue of liquor by the drink to the table. The matter is on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. It comes less than a week after the county commission and staff learned of a business that...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita Libraries Waiving Long-Overdue Fees During “Amnesty Week”
Wichita Public Library will host Amnesty Week September 26-October 2, 2022 to give customers the opportunity to return long overdue materials and have processing and replacement fees eliminated. This is an effort to reintroduce lapsed customers to the Library and get lost materials back into circulation. During this week, customers...
KWCH.com
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
classiccountry1070.com
Man Injured In Duplex Fire in South Wichita
Wichita and Derby fire department crews responded to a duplex fire in the 1200 block of East Clark Street late Friday morning. Officials said the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Responding crews said the fire had spread to both sides of the building by the time they arrived, resulting in extensive damage.
Sedgwick County to host household hazardous waste remote collection events
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County will be hosting two household hazardous waste remote collection events in October. The first will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Spirit AeroSystems, Kansas Highway 15 & MacArthur, Lot P, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Park City […]
Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
11-year-old Wichita boy still critical after being hit by car, family says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 11-year-old Nathan Veith is still recovering after being hit by a car while crossing the street on his bike at Central and Red Barn in Wichita on Tuesday. Nathan’s family said he is stable but still in critical condition. “He suffered some pretty serious head trauma, he has some facial fractures, […]
