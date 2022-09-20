ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FanBuzz

Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College

Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the starting quarterback job, but fans have been clamoring for Pickett already. While he won't get the start tonight against the Cleveland Browns, he could be in mix in the near future.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Announces His Status For Sunday

An injury he sustained last weekend kept Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel "Gabe" Davis from playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. But what is his availability for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins looking like?. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Davis gave his own personal injury...
Rams Signed Familiar Running Back On Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a former player back into the fold. On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. The Rams still played in St. Louis when Brown joined the team in 2015. He spent six seasons with the organization, producing 1,515 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 70 games.
numberfire.com

Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision for Bucs in Week 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Jones missed the Bucs' second game of the season with a knee injury and is now on the verge of missing another contest after a week without practice. The veteran receiver will test out his injured knee ahead of today's game.
numberfire.com

Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3

The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
