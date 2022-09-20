The Cincinnati Reds did not list Mike Siani in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Siani will sit out Sunday's game while Jonathan India rejoins the lineup at second base and bats second. Stuart Fairchild will take over for Siani in centerfield, TJ Friedl will fill left field, and Alejo Lopez will move from second base to designated hitter.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO