Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
Michael Toglia not in Rockies' lineup on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Michael Toglia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Toglia is being replaced at first base by C.J. Cron versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. In 88 plate appearances this season, Toglia has a .220 batting average with a .700 OPS, 2 home...
Luis Guillorme sitting for Mets on Sunday
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Guillorme is being replaced at second base by Jeff McNeil versus Athletics starter JP Sears. In 316 plate appearances this season, Guillorme has a .279 batting average with a .703...
Tyler Naquin not in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Naquin is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter JP Sears. Our models project Naquin for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Mark Vientos sitting Sunday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Pete Alonso versus Athletics starter JP Sears. In 28 plate appearances this season, Vientos has a .167 batting average with a .619...
Nick Allen sitting Sunday for Athletics
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Allen is being replaced at shortstop by Ernie Clement versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. In 293 plate appearances this season, Allen has a .208 batting average with a .540 OPS,...
Austin Wynns catching Sunday for San Francisco
The San Francisco Giants will start Austin Wynns at catcher in Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will bat eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Joey Bart sits. Our models project Wynns, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, to score 5.3 fantasy points against the Diamondbacks.
Brandon Nimmo in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Nimmo is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter JP Sears. Our models project Nimmo for 1.3 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.6 FanDuel points.
Thairo Estrada batting second for Giants Sunday
The San Francisco Giants will start Thairo Estrada in left field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada will bat second and start in right field Sunday while LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to right field, Mike Yastrzemski starts in centerfield, and Austin Slater sits. Estrada has a $2,400 salary...
Giants' Joey Bart sitting Sunday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Joey Bart in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bart will sit out Sunday's game while Austin Wynns starts at catcher and bats eighth. Bart has 11 home runs, 30 runs, 23 RBI, 2 stolen bases, and a .216 batting...
Romy Gonzalez starting for White Sox Sunday
The Chicago White Sox will start Romy Gonzalez at second base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez will bat eighth and start at second base for Sunday's game against the Tigers while Josh Harrison takes a seat. Gonzalez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
Sergio Alcantara in lineup for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alcantara is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. Cooper Hummel is also joining the lineup. Our models project Alcantara for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs,...
Mike Ford sitting for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels did not list Mike Ford in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Ford will sit out Sunday's game against the Twins while Matt Thais takes over at first base and Max Stassi rejoins the lineup at catcher and bats seventh. Ford is batting...
Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
Reds rookie Mike Siani sitting Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds did not list Mike Siani in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Siani will sit out Sunday's game while Jonathan India rejoins the lineup at second base and bats second. Stuart Fairchild will take over for Siani in centerfield, TJ Friedl will fill left field, and Alejo Lopez will move from second base to designated hitter.
Adolis Garcia batting fourth for Texas Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Adolis Garcia in right field for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Garcia will bat fourth and play in right field, while Bubba Thompson takes the afternoon off. Our models project Garcia, who has a $3,400 salary on FanDuel, to score 10.7 fantasy points against...
Sam Huff sitting for Texas Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not list Sam Huff in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Huff will sit out Sunday's game as Jonah Heim takes over at catcher and Kole Calhoun starts at designated hitter. Huff has made 113 plate appearances so far this season, with 3...
Josh Naylor not in lineup Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Josh Naylor is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Naylor is being replaced at first base by Owen Miller versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. In 472 plate appearances this season, Naylor has a .258 batting average with a .773 OPS, 19 home runs,...
