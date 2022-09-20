GILLETTE, Wyo. — On an evening in September 2021, four boys in eighth grade saved another boy’s life. When Cody Dover heard a boy* say that he was going to take his own life, he relied on his instincts to keep that boy safe. After trying to talk the boy out of his plan, Dover called a few of his friends to come help. Hayden Bennett, Hunter Kuenzel and Kahne Muller were hanging out together about one mile away. They immediately stopped what they were doing and rushed to the area where the boy was. Together, the four boys made sure he stayed safe until first responders arrived.

