Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Sept. 22, GPD. Officers responded to a Gillette residence after a...
county17.com
Man arrested for trespass after forcing way into woman’s apartment
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Rozet man is in custody after allegedly forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and damaging the door this morning, a police official said Friday. Christopher B. Holcomb, 41, has been charged with criminal trespass, property destruction, and criminal entry after he allegedly broke...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Sept. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Sept. 20, Ledoux Avenue, GPD. Officers located and stopped a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through September 17
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Sept. 11 through Sept. 17. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
Run, Hide, Fight: Hospital tests active shooter preparedness
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It was all hands on deck at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning as four police officers, shadowed by hospital security, advanced through the emergency department. They were followed moments later by several loud bangs and incoherent shouting that echoed through the emergency department on...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Sept. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Sept. 11 through Sept. 17. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. James...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/22/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Sept. 22:. At 12:20 a.m. to East 9th Street for a motor vehicle accident with no injuries. Firefighters applied floor dry to leaking fluids on scene. At 5:03 a.m. to Foothills Boulevard for an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
4 Gillette teenagers recognized for saving another boy’s life
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On an evening in September 2021, four boys in eighth grade saved another boy’s life. When Cody Dover heard a boy* say that he was going to take his own life, he relied on his instincts to keep that boy safe. After trying to talk the boy out of his plan, Dover called a few of his friends to come help. Hayden Bennett, Hunter Kuenzel and Kahne Muller were hanging out together about one mile away. They immediately stopped what they were doing and rushed to the area where the boy was. Together, the four boys made sure he stayed safe until first responders arrived.
county17.com
Body found in northern Campbell County that of missing Gillette man
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A body found in a recreation area north of Gillette earlier this week has been identified as missing Gillette man Bryan E. Morgan, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Friday. Morgan, 37, was located in the Weston Hills Recreation Area on Sept. 14 around 10 a.m....
county17.com
Gillette library to reopen Saturday for book sale, car show
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library, which is at 2101 S. 4-J Road in Gillette, will open again this weekend, but solely for two special events. The partial reopening follows nearly a week of repairs and cleanup after a water main broke Monday, pouring water into the library’s basement.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gillette (WY)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Gillette, WY?. Gillette, created in 1891, is Campbell County seat in Northeastern Wyoming, United States. It has a population of 34,267 from its 2022 census. The beautiful Gillette city is also called the Energy Capital of the United States...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Library board agenda for Monday includes water main break flooding update, child policy
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library System and Public Library Board will hold their quarterly joint meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the Campbell County Courthouse’s Commissioners’ Chambers, at 500 S. Gillette Ave. The Campbell County Public Library Board’s agenda said discussion items include the...
Comments / 0