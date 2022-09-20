Read full article on original website
wymt.com
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Says Medical Marijuana Actions Are ‘Forthcoming’ After Receiving Advisory Committee Report
The governor of Kentucky said on Thursday that he’s received a report from a medical marijuana advisory committee that he convened and “there will be some actions forthcoming.”. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) put the 17-member advisory group together via executive order in June, with the intent of getting...
wymt.com
Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announces booster campaign
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announced a $1 million partnership with Team Kentucky Thursday to encourage Kentuckians to stay up to date on their vaccines. According to the foundation, this campaign will provide videos, graphics, fact sheets and more to teach people about the COVID-19...
wymt.com
State officials say efforts to revamp outdated unemployment system stall after failed negotiations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear addressed unemployment concerns during Thursday’s Team Kentucky briefing. He said a system overhaul delay could push progress back four more years. We recently told you how efforts to revamp Kentucky’s unemployment system stalled. The state canceled its latest request for proposals...
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
WLKY.com
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage
A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
seniorresource.com
Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?
Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
KFVS12
Kentucky AG wants fentanyl classified as a Weapon of Mass Destruction
FRANKFORT, Mo. (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD). In a letter to the president, Cameron and 18 other attorneys general said their request is because of the record increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths and to treat the drug as more than a narcotics control problem.
wymt.com
Several organizations in our region awarded federal funding to support crime victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced millions of dollars of federal grant funding earlier this week with some of it going to organizations right here in Eastern Kentucky. The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Formula Victim Assistance Grant Program gives priority to projects that offer services to victims...
953wiki.com
Ky Attorney General Urges Banks, Credit Card Companies Not to Track, Monitor Firearm and Ammunition Purchases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 21, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a 24-state coalition in urging banks and the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies, American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, to avoid tracking and monitoring firearms and ammunition purchases through Merchant Category Codes. The attorneys general warn that the use of these codes may violate consumer protection laws, anti-trust laws, and the privacy rights of Kentuckians.
wmky.org
WMKY Feature: Ginseng Harvesting Prohibited
The Kentucky ginseng harvest on federal land has been placed on pause to allow plant populations to recover. WMKY's Lacy Wallace has the story...
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
k105.com
KSP issues Golden Alert for missing eastern Ky. woman with brain injury last seen in western Ky.
Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a woman with a traumatic brain injury missing from eastern Kentucky who was last seen in western Kentucky. State police issued the alert for 45-year-old Amy M. Green, of Monticello. Her last known location, police said, was in the Walmart parking lot in Hopkinsville.
WLKY.com
Radcliff becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to prohibit sale of dogs bred in puppy mills
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Selling puppies from a mill is now against the law in another Kentucky city. The city of Radcliff's council members voted yes on an ordinance that would prohibit the selling of puppy mill dogs. City Councilwoman Toshie Murrell announced the decision on her Facebook Tuesday. She...
wymt.com
Guidance issued for Eastern Kentuckians to recover automobiles collected as part of flood cleanup efforts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Retrieval efforts are underway to recover damaged or stalled vehicles from roadsides and waterways in the 13-county declared disaster area in Eastern Kentucky, officials with the Governor’s Office announced Friday. State officials will begin a notification campaign to help owners locate and claim collected cars,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Grand opening for new men's drug treatment facility brings support from Gov. Beshear
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The opioid epidemic continues to impact western Kentucky, but on Wednesday, another step was taken toward hope. Lifeline Recovery Group hosted the grand opening for The Ranch, which is a new men's drug treatment facility in Ballard County. The public was able to see the...
wymt.com
Environmental group sues US Forest Service over planned logging project in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service over a planned logging project in Kentucky. Kentucky Heartwood filed the lawsuit in federal court. The group says leaders failed to legally approve a logging project in the Daniel Boone National Forest in the eastern part of the state.
