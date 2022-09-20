ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announces booster campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announced a $1 million partnership with Team Kentucky Thursday to encourage Kentuckians to stay up to date on their vaccines. According to the foundation, this campaign will provide videos, graphics, fact sheets and more to teach people about the COVID-19...
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?

You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son

Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
COVINGTON, KY
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage

A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?

Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
Kentucky AG wants fentanyl classified as a Weapon of Mass Destruction

FRANKFORT, Mo. (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD). In a letter to the president, Cameron and 18 other attorneys general said their request is because of the record increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths and to treat the drug as more than a narcotics control problem.
Ky Attorney General Urges Banks, Credit Card Companies Not to Track, Monitor Firearm and Ammunition Purchases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 21, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a 24-state coalition in urging banks and the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies, American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, to avoid tracking and monitoring firearms and ammunition purchases through Merchant Category Codes. The attorneys general warn that the use of these codes may violate consumer protection laws, anti-trust laws, and the privacy rights of Kentuckians.
