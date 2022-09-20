ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral video of Henry Ruggs filmed before fatal crash, former Las Vegas Raider cannot leave state

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video posted by a now-deleted TikTok account of former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III training on a football field was taken before his arrest last year.

The video, which was shared across social media, shows Ruggs, 23, practicing out of state.

“It is unfortunate and mean-spirited that this type of speculative reporting occurs,” Ruggs’ attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement Tuesday. “It does real harm to all people impacted by the case.”

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III arrives at court during his hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Nov. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

Ruggs is out on bond with an ankle-monitoring bracelet. He is allowed to practice at a Las Vegas-based facility but cannot leave the state of Nevada, according to a judge’s order.

The former Raider is accused of driving his Corvette 156 mph and crashing into a 23-year-old woman’s car, causing a fiery crash that killed her and her dog in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2021.

A preliminary hearing earlier this month was rescheduled for the fifth time until October.

Ruggs’ last court appearance was in July when his attorneys argued police did not have a legal reason to do a blood draw. However, the judge ruled the results of the test would be allowed as evidence. According to court records, the blood-alcohol test showed that Ruggs was more than twice the legal limit.

Ruggs is charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily injury. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count for possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Comments / 26

joebidendoesntknoeshit.
4d ago

Why is he in news, nobody cares about the loser, can’t wait for his mansion to go up for sale, I’ll give a dollar for it and put a parking lot with dog park in place, lol

Reply(1)
12
Stanley Freeman
3d ago

When is Nevada going to pass some real legislation with some consequences for murdering innocent people? Anytime a person commits murder DUI or other wise should be forced to give life back by Involuntary Organ Harvesting within 72 hours of the incident. Especially, if video and or DNA evidence show they committed the murder! Stop wasting our taxpayers money on silly stuff and get down to some swift justice!

Reply(1)
9
Ace Rothstein
4d ago

Why would he be practicing? He’ll never be on a football field again.

Reply(3)
16
 

David Chesnoff
