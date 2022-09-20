ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents work through bus woes, ‘It’s a struggle’

By Giuliana Bruno
 4 days ago

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — School bus woes continue in Saratoga County, where cancellations are forcing parents to make new plans to get their kids to school.

Six buses were canceled for morning and afternoon Tuesday in the Saratoga Springs City School District, as they grapple with a widespread shortage of help.

“We’ve been able to fill a lot of our instructional and non-instructional positions, but the bus driver shortage isn’t unique to Saratoga Springs. It’s all over the country,” said Saratoga Springs Superintendent Michael Patton.

The story is pretty much the same when you head south to Ballston Spa, where Kristie Herrey has six kids in the district, from elementary to high school grades. She said it’s exhausting keeping up with the cancellations.

“It’s a struggle,” Herrey said, “last night we got a notice saying it was one bus, and it turned into four buses as of this morning.“

Herrey is a stay at home mom who scrambled to get all the kids out the door Tuesday morning based on whether or not their bus would be running.

Not all parents are able to make it work like Herrey. The district told families if their student can’t make it to school, a plan can be made for instructional arrangements.

Ballston Spa district officials said they were not interested in doing an interview with NEWS10 Tuesday, but according to an email sent to parents by the high school assistant principal, their alternative to being in class is an optional program on Google Meet. Students can meet virtually with teachers in a 2-hour period for help understanding instruction and completing homework.

In an email to NEWS10, the district said while it is still working out the details, not that many students are in need of these instructional arrangements right now because most of them are finding rides with others or getting driven by their parents.

