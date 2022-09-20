ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
58 bison from Grand Canyon National Park North Rim returned to Tribes in Oklahoma, South Dakota

By Associated Press, Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 4 days ago

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Wildlife managers say 58 bison have been successfully relocated from the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

The bison were transferred to the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of South Dakota.

Cherokee Nation welcomes two Yellowstone bison to herd in Delaware County

Park officials say since reduction efforts began in 2018, staff have removed 203 bison from the North Rim.

Of those 203 buffalo, 182 of them have been restored to eight different Tribes through an agreement with the Intertribal Buffalo Council .

Hundreds of the massive animals have made their home at the Grand Canyon in recent years, but park officials say they’re spoiling water sources and harming the landscape.

31 bison from Grand Canyon sent to Oklahoma tribe

The National Park Service began a plan to manage bison overpopulation at Grand Canyon National Park in 2014.

New surveys also have shown the herd is closer to the goal of about 200, down from an estimated 500 to 800 animals when the park approved a plan to quickly cut the size of the herd using live capture and transfer as well as limited lethal removal .

The Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma ‘s headquarters is located in Perkins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

PUBLIC SAFETY
