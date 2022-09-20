ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

‘Roaring noise’ erupts as workers cut gas line, closing a major Lake Norman road

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

A “roaring noise” erupted after a construction crew cut a natural gas line, closing a major Lake Norman road Tuesday afternoon.

Cornelius Police closed Westmoreland Road between West Catawba Avenue and Statesville Road, but the portion at Statesville Road later re-opened, officials said on Twitter just after 4 p.m.

Westmoreland remained closed between Amberwood Glen Drive/Lake Pines Drive to West Catawba Ave, and officers directed traffic in the area..

BIG STINK: Why natural gas smells like rotten eggs

Saying the gas leak was under control, police reopened all of Westmoreland Road at about 4:15.

Huntersville firefighters, who responded to the leak to assist police, said a 12-inch natural gas line was cut at a construction site. The rupture occurred about 2:30 p.m., police said.

“This is a large line & the ‘roaring’ noise you hear is the gas escaping the broken line,” the Huntersville Fire Department reported on Twitter. “Please #Avoid the area & follow @CorneliusPD direction.”

A Piedmont Natural Gas crew was at the scene, Huntersville fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Because of the leak, Robbins Park and Westmoreland Athletic Complex were closed Tuesday evening, according to Cornelius Parks & Recreation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman

THE LATEST — A retired NYPD officer, and three waitresses rescued a woman trapped inside her car in Lake Norman. It happened around 3pm Wednesday right across the street from Eddie’s Restaurant on Lake Norman. Three waitresses and a retired NYPD officer heard the woman’s car splash into the lake and they immediately ran across the street to help. The car was quickly filling up with water and the officer managed to unbuckle her seat belt, freeing the woman. One of the waitresses was able to get the car door open. Holding the woman, they all swam to the dock where emergency crews were waiting to help.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes

GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catawba, NC
Huntersville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Huntersville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cornelius, NC
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 11-17

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 11-17. Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A. Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road Suite 100, Mooresville, 94/A. Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94/A.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Lake Norman#Piedmont Natural Gas#Traffic#Construction Maintenance#Cornelius Police
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
HICKORY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WCNC

Crash on I-77 and Arrowood Road causing delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An injury accident on I-77 near exit three (Arrowood Rd) is causing traffic delays. According to NC Department of Transportation, the accident has cleared. However, I-77 is still backed up. Drivers can expect delays if they are traveling Northbound towards this exit. Wake Up Charlotte To...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

High-speed chase of Statesville shooting suspects ends in Mecklenburg County

A high-speed chase that started in Iredell County ended with a crash and arrest in north Charlotte Thursday. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 77, but upon locating it, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began and deputies were notified the vehicle was a suspect vehicle involved in a recent shooting in Statesville.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Tracking Tropical Storm Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is trending farther west. That’s not good because the hurricane would be less likely to move over western Cuba (interacting with land to slightly weaken). It would also have more time to intensify...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
14K+
Followers
406
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy