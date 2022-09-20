‘Roaring noise’ erupts as workers cut gas line, closing a major Lake Norman road

A “roaring noise” erupted after a construction crew cut a natural gas line, closing a major Lake Norman road Tuesday afternoon.

Cornelius Police closed Westmoreland Road between West Catawba Avenue and Statesville Road, but the portion at Statesville Road later re-opened, officials said on Twitter just after 4 p.m.

Westmoreland remained closed between Amberwood Glen Drive/Lake Pines Drive to West Catawba Ave, and officers directed traffic in the area..

Saying the gas leak was under control, police reopened all of Westmoreland Road at about 4:15.

Huntersville firefighters, who responded to the leak to assist police, said a 12-inch natural gas line was cut at a construction site. The rupture occurred about 2:30 p.m., police said.

“This is a large line & the ‘roaring’ noise you hear is the gas escaping the broken line,” the Huntersville Fire Department reported on Twitter. “Please #Avoid the area & follow @CorneliusPD direction.”

A Piedmont Natural Gas crew was at the scene, Huntersville fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Because of the leak, Robbins Park and Westmoreland Athletic Complex were closed Tuesday evening, according to Cornelius Parks & Recreation.