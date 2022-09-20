ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

League of Women Voters Greenwich local candidate debates canceled

For the first time in recent history the Greenwich, Connecticut, League of Women Voters will not host a debate for local candidates running for state office. Partisan national midterm election issues might be to blame. Sandy Waters, president of the League of Women Voters Greenwich, was surprised when she heard...
GREENWICH, CT
Babylon Village Museum recovers from COVID, reopens their doors

Babylon’s history — seen by documents, artifacts, photos and other memorabilia — will be open to the public again. The Babylon Village Museum was closed for two years due to renovation and an artifact cataloging project during the pandemic. Their grand re-opening celebration begins at 5:30 p.m....
BABYLON, NY
