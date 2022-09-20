Read full article on original website
Dorothy Marie Bunton
Mrs. Dorothy Marie Bunton, 79, a native of Edmonton, Ky, passed away on Tuesday, September, 20, 2022 at Personal Care Home in San Antonio, Texas. She was the daughter of the late James Cleo Shirley and Louise Marie Hayes Shirley. She is survived two sons, Robert Thomas Bunton Jr., and...
Lamar Sales
Mr. Lamar Sales, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. Mr. Sales was the son of the late Lawerence Sales and Geneva Rhodes Sales. He was also preceded in death by his brother Steve Sales. Mr. Sales enjoyed studying Philosophy and...
James Dale “Crawfish” Crawford
James Dale “Crawfish” Crawford, age 62 of Sweeden, departed this life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Louisville native was born on June 14, 1960 to Maybell Reed Crawford and the late Charles Clayton Crawford. He was married to his wife, Tammy Vincent Crawford, who survives. He was...
Nancy Elaine Brown
Nancy Elaine Brown, age 93 of Burkesville, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Cumberland County Hospital. Elaine was born on August 8, 1929 in Cumberland County, KY, to the late Manson and Georgia Smith Thomas. She was a business owner, having owned and operated with her son Thomas Brown, the Burger Shop in Burkesville, KY. She was a member of the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church.
Darrell “Wormy” Riddle
Darrell “Wormy” Riddle, age 69 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home. Darrell was born on July 22, 1953 in Albany, Clinton County, KY to the late Edward and Ruby Hickey Riddle. He was a longtime oil well worker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister Linda Riddle and one brother Richard Riddle.
Roger Lee Wood
Roger Lee Wood, 71, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, September 17th, in Hopkinsville, KY. Roger was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on July 28, 1951, a son of the late Virginia (Sweeney) and Roger James Wood. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Roger...
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
James Erskin “Jimmy” Taylor, Jr.
Mr. James Erskin “Jimmy” Taylor, Jr. age 76, of Gamaliel, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at The Monroe County Medical Center. Jimmy was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on August 29, 1946, a son of James Erskin Taylor Sr. and Runelle (Bartley) Taylor. He graduated from Gamaliel High School in 1964, He married Elizabeth Cain on November 5, 1965. He proudly served in The United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Jimmy worked for Haywood as a Plant Manager, Engineer, and retired from Carhartt in 2011. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Gamaliel Church of Christ.
Carol Gillett Raymer
Carol Gillett Raymer, 82, of Smiths Grove passed away at 10:57 AM Sept. 20, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Union Beach, NJ native was a homemaker and a pharmacy technician. She was a daughter of the late Theodore Gillett and Laura Panghorn Gillett. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Teddy Gillett and Brian Gillett and a sister, Audrey Gillett Conroy.
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
Two women missing from Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in two separate cases of women who went missing. On July 26, 2022 the sheriff was notified by the family of Sheila Henderson, that they had not seen or talked to her since the first week of May. Sheila’s last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped off by a friend.
Stolen vehicle recovered in Glasgow after early morning fiasco
GLASGOW — A Tennessee man was arrested early Thursday morning after police responded to a complaint along the downtown square. Glasgow Police said they arrived and located a male subject – later identified as Dylan R. Clark, 33, of Chapel Hill, Tenn. Police said he “was lost and...
South Central Bank’s Bale named chairwoman of Kentucky Bankers Association
GLASGOW — The Kentucky Bankers Association has named Ruthie Bale, South Central Bancshares of Kentucky, Inc. board chairwoman, as the 2022 chairwoman of its association. “These are some of the most challenging times our industry has ever faced. We’ll need our best ‘boots under the table’ in the coming year,” said Ballard Cassady, president and CEO of the Kentucky Bankers Association. “We have a very strong board and with that comes a need for strong leadership to meet these challenges, and that is exactly what Ruthie will provide. Her experience has prepared her for this important position for our Kentucky banking industry and I look forward to working with her in service to Kentucky’s banks and Kentucky’s communities.”
Radcliff becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to prohibit sale of dogs bred in puppy mills
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Selling puppies from a mill is now against the law in another Kentucky city. The city of Radcliff's council members voted yes on an ordinance that would prohibit the selling of puppy mill dogs. City Councilwoman Toshie Murrell announced the decision on her Facebook Tuesday. She...
Spooky Kentucky corn maze Field of Screams gets royal design this year
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A spooky corn maze just outside of Louisville is ready for scares and as per usual, has a brand new design for the year. Field of Screams has been in Brandenburg, Kentucky, since 2002. Each year, they cut a different, wild design into their creepy corn maze.
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information. Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.
Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced
GLASGOW — Four individuals and one group of athletes will be inducted into the Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 2. Warren Cunningham, athletic director at Barren County High, said in a news release that the school system will continue this year honoring former athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to Barren County athletics. These groups were either athletes at Barren County High or one of the “heritage schools,” which included Austin Tracy High School, Hiseville High School, Park City High School, and Temple Hill High School.
KSP investigating fatal crash in Hart County
BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Bonnieville community. Around 2 p.m. Sept. 20, KSP responded to the scene of the crash near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway. Troopers say 26 year-old Hope Davis, of Leitchfield, was driving southbound on North...
New trolley experience coming to Bowling Green in the next month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new hop-on, hop-off trolley tourism experience is coming to Bowling Green. “I mean it’s gonna be huge,” said Bobby Rabold, board member for the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. The project is four years in the making. In 2018 a trolley was brought to Bowling...
Hometown Proud Hardin County: Etown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards
Etown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards has been serving Hardin County for 75 years. The florist has expanded over the years and offers one-stop for all events.
