Illinois State

J Rod
4d ago

over a dozen Democrat lawmakers you hear that. quit voting blue they tax tax tax us and on top steal more money and also get friends and family money or higher up jobs. what a joke. Vote Red Red Red

Jmart 67
4d ago

Well this isn't being reported by CNN, so this must be true.... I can't believe politicians scam people... Start taking away their pension when crap like this happens...... "MIDTERMS"......

rinker
4d ago

Oh my ! Another Illinois politician in a corruption scandal, can you believe it ! Nothing but crooks, the machine is alive and well!

WSPY NEWS

State Senator not surprised about lawsuits against SAFE-T Act

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker calls for two lawmakers to resign

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ incumbent Democratic governor says two lawmakers recently embroiled in scandal should resign from office. In an early Thursday morning statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called out state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, and state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort. “Integrity is essential to public service,...
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
1470 WMBD

Debt collector faces at least five class action lawsuits: report

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois-based collection agency and so-called “customer engagement agency” is subject to at least five class action lawsuits around the country essentially accusing the firm of mishandling a massive data breach. The suits have been filed by former customers and employees of Bloomington-based...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Gets Millions To Fight Opioid Abuse

Illinois is getting millions of dollars to assist in the fight against opioid addiction. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say the Illinois Department of Human Services will get more than $37 million in federal grants for a variety of substance abuse prevention and treatment programs. The money can...
ILLINOIS STATE
Person
Emil Jones
fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act controversy hits Joe Rogan's podcast

CHICAGO - You know something's officially part of the national dialogue when it makes its way to Joe Rogan's podcast — and that's just what's happened to the controversy surrounding Illinois' SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail. "They're essentially almost eliminating cash bail for almost everything dangerous," Rogan said....
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Expect post-election changes to SAFE-T Act, some say

(The Center Square) – A consensus is forming that there need to be clarifications to the SAFE-T Act set to take effect in Illinois in the new year, but whether any changes will be substantive is still up in the air. The measure has come under increased scrutiny in...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers’ resignations; fentanyl warning issued

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant’s gas

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer. After a five-week trial, the Cook County jury on Monday awarded 70-year-old Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Kamuda’s attorneys say she developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas. Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide.
COOK COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Over Half of All Homicides in Illinois Are Committed With a Gun

Homicides surged in the U.S. by nearly 30% in 2020, the largest annual increase since record keeping began. The same year, U.S. firearm sales hit an all-time high of nearly 23 million, increasing 24% from 2019, according to consulting firm Small Arms Analytics. The increase in gun sales at the...
ILLINOIS STATE

