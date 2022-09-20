Read full article on original website
Downtown Springfield Road Closings In Effect For Route 66 Festival
The International Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns this weekend, with multiple downtown streets closed to accommodate the classic car show and other entertainment. Portions of streets from 4th through 7th and Jefferson to Capitol will be closed from Friday afternoon until Sunday at 5pm to allow for the cars to be on display, as well as for live music and other events related to the show, including Saturday’s “burnout competition.”
Construction Truck Found On Fire on I-72, Linked to Copper Theft from Local Construction Company
Local authorities are looking for the identities of a man who stole a truck and trailer from a local construction company and then set it on fire and left it to burn. According to a Facebook post from the Henson Robinson Company, a man broke into their lot in the 3500 block of Great Northern Avenue in Springfield and took copper pipe and fittings along with a Petersburg Plumbing and Excavating truck and Trotter trailer between 10pm and 1am.
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
Road construction coming to Sangamon Co. village
JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets. Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for […]
Fatal Crash In Montgomery County
Illinois State Police report a fatal accident in Montgomery County Thursday. Two semi trucks were approaching the construction zone on Interstate 55 northbound, near mile post 75.5, Thursday just after 1 PM. As one semi slowed with traffic, the second semi struck the first from behind. The driver of the semi in the rear, 67 year old Frank Amendola, from Somonauk, IL, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, 46 year old Darin W. Hoener, of Canton, MO, was not injured.
Central A&M community gathers after recent student accident
Students and staff say those students will always be remembered in the community.
Wyndham Zoning Variance Advances, Against Recommendation Of Regional Planning Staff
Springfield’s planning and zoning commission has voted in favor of a proposed zoning variance to allow the Wyndham City Centre downtown to be converted to mostly apartments, even though staff of the Regional Planning Commission recommended against the variance. After Springfield aldermen rejected earlier proposals that called for even...
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
Mold, plants found growing inside Lewistown apartment
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - It’s not a sight or a smell anyone wants in their home. In Lewistown, there’s mold and plants growing inside an apartment just a block down from the county courthouse. Christine Lennington has lived in the six-unit apartment building on Main Street in...
Early Morning Blaze Marks 10th Suspicious Vacant Structure Fire Since 2021
No one was injured when a vacant house on Jacksonville’s northeast side caught fire early this morning. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 408 North Fayette Street at 5:00 am today. According to a report, firefighters witnessed a large amount of...
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Double takes at the Rt. 66 Festival
It’s not just the hundreds of classic cars or thousands of people that demand a second look, but celebrity lookalikes, too, at the this year’s International Route 66 Mother Road Festival in downtown Springfield. From monster boom boxes, to live music, to food that will make you think...
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
Passenger falls out of car sunroof in Illinois, dies from injuries
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
Suspect In Custody May Be Connected To Multiple Business Burglaries
Springfield police have arrested a man that they think may be connected to a string of burglaries at local businesses in recent weeks. 36-year-old Russell Adams was taken into custody Friday afternoon in the 300 block of Forrest Avenue. He was wanted on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and one commercial burglary… but prosecutors say they could charge him with additional burglaries after reviewing police reports.
Central A&M Students Injured In Crash
For the second time in a matter of months, a car crash has injured students from Central A&M High School in Moweaqua. The latest accident left one student requiring surgery to repair multiple fractures, but he is expected to recover. Another student was treated for less serious injuries and is now out of the hospital.
