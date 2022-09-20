ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wmay.com

Three People Shot Dead Outside Suburban Chicago Home; Suspected Shooter Also Dead

Three people have been shot to death outside a suburban Chicago home… and the suspected shooter was later found dead inside the home after it erupted in flames. Police were called to the home in Oak Park for a report of a domestic disturbance and found two wounded victims in the yard and one in the roadway. Officers got the victims into their squad cars and took them to nearby hospitals, but all three died of their wounds. As police surrounded the home, a child was sent out of the residence, and then smoke and fire became visible from the home.
OAK PARK, IL
wmay.com

Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82

An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
GALENA, IL
wmay.com

Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision

A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

