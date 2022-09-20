Supporters and opponents of a proposed Illinois constitutional amendment are painting a different picture of its impact on the state and its workers and taxpayers. The amendment on the ballot would guarantee the right of workers to collectively bargain on issues including pay, hours, and working conditions. During a discussion before the Citizens Club of Springfield Friday, proponent Joe Bowen with Vote Yes for Workers Rights says the amendment is necessary to protect against efforts to roll back union power. But Todd Maisch with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce says the amendment would put Illinois at a competitive disadvantage with surrounding states that put limits on unions, and says the amendment opens up new areas of collective bargaining with unknown consequences.

