wmay.com
Wyndham Zoning Variance Advances, Against Recommendation Of Regional Planning Staff
Springfield’s planning and zoning commission has voted in favor of a proposed zoning variance to allow the Wyndham City Centre downtown to be converted to mostly apartments, even though staff of the Regional Planning Commission recommended against the variance. After Springfield aldermen rejected earlier proposals that called for even...
wmay.com
Downtown Springfield Road Closings In Effect For Route 66 Festival
The International Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns this weekend, with multiple downtown streets closed to accommodate the classic car show and other entertainment. Portions of streets from 4th through 7th and Jefferson to Capitol will be closed from Friday afternoon until Sunday at 5pm to allow for the cars to be on display, as well as for live music and other events related to the show, including Saturday’s “burnout competition.”
wmay.com
Springfield August Jobless Rate Unchanged From July, Down From Last Year
Springfield’s unemployment rate held steady in August, compared to July… even though the city added 15-hundred jobs over that one-month period. The local jobless rate was unchanged at 4.3 percent. That rate does represent a reduction from August of 2021, when unemployment stood at 5.4 percent. Numbers from the Illinois Department of Employment Security show Springfield with more than 110,000 jobs, 36-hundred more than a year earlier.
wmay.com
Supporters, Opponents Of Pro-Labor Constitutional Amendment Make Their Cases [AUDIO]
Supporters and opponents of a proposed Illinois constitutional amendment are painting a different picture of its impact on the state and its workers and taxpayers. The amendment on the ballot would guarantee the right of workers to collectively bargain on issues including pay, hours, and working conditions. During a discussion before the Citizens Club of Springfield Friday, proponent Joe Bowen with Vote Yes for Workers Rights says the amendment is necessary to protect against efforts to roll back union power. But Todd Maisch with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce says the amendment would put Illinois at a competitive disadvantage with surrounding states that put limits on unions, and says the amendment opens up new areas of collective bargaining with unknown consequences.
wmay.com
Expect post-election changes to SAFE-T Act, some say
(The Center Square) – A consensus is forming that there need to be clarifications to the SAFE-T Act set to take effect in Illinois in the new year, but whether any changes will be substantive is still up in the air. The measure has come under increased scrutiny in...
wmay.com
Central A&M Students Injured In Crash
For the second time in a matter of months, a car crash has injured students from Central A&M High School in Moweaqua. The latest accident left one student requiring surgery to repair multiple fractures, but he is expected to recover. Another student was treated for less serious injuries and is now out of the hospital.
wmay.com
Lopez Set To Be Released From Prison Next Month
The former Springfield school board president who went to prison in a $1.5 million fraud scheme could be released as early as late October… less than 18 months after his 11-year sentence was handed down. Adam Lopez pleaded guilty to bilking family members and others in his role as...
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
wmay.com
Report: LHS Teacher On Paid Leave Following Arrest
The Lanphier High School teacher who was arrested after an altercation with a student has reportedly been placed on paid leave while the investigation of the incident continues. While District 186 has declined to publicly comment on Adrian Akers’ status with the district, Newschannel 20 reports that Akers was placed...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Sent To Prison On Gun, Fraud Charges
A Springfield man will spend three-and-a-half years in prison on weapons and COVID fraud charges. 32-year-old Carlos Wright was indicted in June of last year on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say he was found driving around with the loaded gun in the front seat. Then in December, a second indictment was handed down, charging Wright with wire fraud and making false statements in order to obtain more than $40,000 in COVID relief funds. Wright got the money through the Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help business retain and pay their workers, but Wright did not own a business and was not employed when he got the money.
wmay.com
One Seriously Hurt In I-55 Crash In Montgomery County
One person has been seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield. Illinois State Police say the two-vehicle wreck happened on northbound 55 near mile marker 75. One person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cleanup and investigation forced the shutdown of northbound 55...
wmay.com
Suspect In Custody May Be Connected To Multiple Business Burglaries
Springfield police have arrested a man that they think may be connected to a string of burglaries at local businesses in recent weeks. 36-year-old Russell Adams was taken into custody Friday afternoon in the 300 block of Forrest Avenue. He was wanted on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and one commercial burglary… but prosecutors say they could charge him with additional burglaries after reviewing police reports.
wmay.com
Rate Of Local COVID Cases Slows; One New Death Reported
The rate of new COVID infections in Sangamon County appears to be slowing… but the county has seen a new COVID-related death after going more than two weeks without one. The latest fatality was a man in his 70s who was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster. The county’s death toll from the virus now stands at 408… out of more than 69,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
wmay.com
Pleasant Plains High School Football Player Collapses During Game
Thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are pouring in on social media after a Pleasant Plains High School football player collapsed during a game against Riverton High School. The State Journal-Register is reporting that a timeout was called with about 2 minutes left in the second quarter after a player who just ran off the field collapsed Saturday night. Both teams knelt while medical personnel attended to the student, and he was taken off in an ambulance around 8:15pm.
